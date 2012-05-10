(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 10 - Fitch's April 27, 2012 commentary on the regulatory covered bond framework introduced by Canada's Minister of Finance on April 26 incorrectly referenced an overcollateralization (OC) limit for covered bond programs issued under new legislation. The bill contains a provision that limits the amount of securities issued by the Canadian government (i.e. substitute liquid assets) to 10% of the total value of the loans or other assets comprising covered bond collateral. Fitch misread the provision to be an OC limit for protection against credit and liquidity risks associated with the underlying collateral in a post-issuer default scenario. A consultation paper released by the Dept. of Finance Canada in May 2011 contemplated such a limit, and most existing programs incorporate a limit through a contractual asset percentage (AP) floor of 90%. Fitch held a discussion with the Dept. of Finance Canada and confirmed that there is no OC cap imposed by the legislation. However, as part of the application process for registration with the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC), Canadian issuers of regulated covered bonds will need to declare the minimum and maximum ratio of total covered bonds versus total cover pool assets as set under their program documents. Thus, OC caps and AP floors under registered programs only need to be reported to (and are not dictated by) CMHC. The bill also appears to expressly prohibit registered issuers from issuing covered bonds outside of the legislative framework. Fitch expects existing programs will be wound down once the registry is in effect. However, issuers may continue to issue under existing programs until CMHC is ready to validate their registration for new programs. This is expected to occur some time in the fall of 2012. Fitch will continue to monitor CMHC's progress developing the registry and administration of the programs and will provide commentary on any potential rating implications over the next several months. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)