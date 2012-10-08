Overview -- Alpha Topco Ltd., the parent of the U.K. group (Formula One) responsible for the promotion of the Formula One World Championship (F1) and exploitation of the sport's commercial rights, plans to raise $1 billion through the issuance of private subordinated debt, and has launched a process to amend and extend its current senior secured facilities. The new issuance would be used to fund a distribution to Delta Topco and its shareholders. -- We are therefore placing our 'B+' long-term rating on Formula One, and all related issue ratings, on CreditWatch negative. -- The CreditWatch placement mainly reflects our view that Formula One's adjusted gross leverage is likely to be significantly and persistently higher than current levels over the next two years following the issuance of the new subordinated debt. Rating Action On Oct. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed on CreditWatch with negative implications its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Alpha Topco Ltd., the parent of the U.K. group (Formula One) responsible for the promotion of the Formula One World Championship and exploitation of the sport's commercial rights. We also placed our 'BB-' issue rating on Formula One's existing senior secured facilities on CreditWatch negative. Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that, if Formula One is successful in obtaining existing lenders' consent for the requested amendments and raising the planned $1 billion subordinated debt, this will result in significantly and durably higher leverage for the group. We now expect gross adjusted leverage to jump to about 14x--or about 6x excluding shareholder loans--at year-end 2012, pro forma for the transaction, versus our previous expectations of about 12x (or low 4x excluding shareholder loans). We view the group's shareholder loans, which are stapled to equity, as debt-like obligations. In addition, the transaction will add about $93 million of additional interest burden annually, or an increase of about 64% when compared with the current capital structure. This will substantially reduce interest coverage--excluding accruing interest from shareholder loans--and free cash flow generation under the proposed new capital structure, as well as somewhat slow debt reduction through the cash flow sweep mechanism. We anticipate adjusted EBITDA interest coverage to be just under 2x pro forma for the new debt and excluding shareholder loans, compared with just over 3x under the current capital structure. We believe, however, that despite potentially significantly weaker metrics post transaction, the group's high contract backlog of over $7 billion should provide some visibility and stability to the proposed capital structure. Formula One's decision to releverage the group, which signals a more aggressive financial policy than we expected, comes a few months after it temporarily shelved its IPO plans in July 2012 in the face of unfavorable and uncertain equity markets. The subordinated debt issuance proceeds will be used for a distribution to the group's shareholders before the end of the year. The group also plans to distribute an additional $332 million, although it has until the end of 2013 to do so, as part of a previous amend and extend process, which had allowed a total $1.060 billion dividend distribution under the current capital structure, of which only $728 million had been distributed to date. We understand that the new amend and extend process, in addition to allowing the new subordinated debt issuance and ensuing dividend distribution, will allow the group to extend its senior secured term loan B and C facilities by two and one years, respectively, to 2019. The group also proposed to extend its $70 million revolving credit facility (RCF) by two years until 2019. Under the proposed amendments, the group plans to increase the term loan B size to about $1.889 billion, versus about $1.383 billion currently, and to reduce its term loan C facility to $300 million versus about $818 million currently. However, the total amount of proposed senior secured facilities broadly remains at the existing level. The current rating remains mainly constrained by our view of the group's financial risk profile as highly leveraged, primarily owing to the group's high adjusted leverage. This is partly mitigated by Formula One's business risk profile, which we consider to be satisfactory. Liquidity We view Formula One's liquidity as adequate, under our criteria, when assessing the proposed capital structure after amendment of the senior secured facilities and issuance of the new $1 billion subordinated debt. Supporting our assessment of adequate liquidity, we believe that liquidity sources should exceed by 1.2x all liquidity uses over the next 24 months. In particular, the group's liquidity should benefit from: -- Cash and cash equivalents of about $365 million pre-transaction, which we expect to decline to about $330 million just after the transaction, unless the additional $332 million gets distributed at the same time as the $1 billion dividend. Under this scenario, the 2012 ratio of liquidity sources to uses would still exceed 1.2x in 2012 and 1x in 2013. -- An undrawn $70 million RCF with no clean down provision. -- About $300 million of cumulative free cash flows in 2012 and 2013, thanks to low tax payments, and very low capital requirements. -- About $1.3 billion of dividend distributions between 2012 and 2013 -- Modest mandatory debt amortization of about $22 million in 2013 and thereafter until 2019. -- Adequate headroom under financial covenants under the proposed amend and extend over the next few years. The two-year extension requested for the proposed facilities, while positive, is not a material element of liquidity at this point. Recovery analysis For the purpose of simplicity, we assume in our recovery analysis that Formula One will receive 100% consent from its lenders and that the allocation between the two term loans and their maturities will be as proposed under the amendment requested by Formula One. If the allocation between term loans was to be different, we would review our analysis, but would not anticipate any changes in our recovery ratings on the senior secured facilities. The issue rating on the $70 million senior secured RCF, the proposed amended $1,889 million term loan B, both due in April 2019, and proposed amended $300 million term loan C, due in September 2019, is 'BB-'. The recovery rating on this debt is '2', indicating Standard & Poor's expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for senior lenders in the event of a payment default. Our recovery and issue ratings are underpinned by our valuation of Formula One as a going concern, based on a combination of its very high brand recognition, the contracted nature of its revenues, its variable cost structure, and our view of the relatively creditor friendly jurisdiction in the U.K. This is tempered by Formula One's sensitivity to the global economy during contract renewal periods and, specifically, the exclusion of the 100-year agreement with the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) under which Formula One has the exclusive commercial rights to F1 and the other commercial contracts from the security package. We understand that if Formula One declared bankruptcy, the 100-year agreement would cease and the rights would go back to the FIA. Under a liquidation approach, the recovery prospects for the various debtholders would be negligible. In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. Our simulated default scenario contemplates a sharp decline in EBITDA, which is unlikely to occur over the next few years given our current view of Formula One's business and debt structure. However, under our default scenario, a decline of this magnitude would likely stem from a widespread loss of demand for F1 motorsports racing and a prolonged economic downturn, leading to substantially lower viewership and event attendance. This, in turn, would likely result in unfavorable renewals of contracts in TV broadcasting, race promotion, and advertising. This scenario would lead to a default in 2017, with EBITDA declining to $325 million. Formula One is headquartered and registered in the U.K, which we see as the group's center of main interests. We consider the U.K. to be a relatively creditor-friendly jurisdiction with regard to insolvency proceedings. For more details, see "COMIs In EU Insolvency Proceedings And Their Bearing On Standard & Poor's Recovery Ratings," published July 8, 2008, and "Debt Recovery For Creditors And The Law Of Insolvency In The U.K.," published June 25, 2007, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Under these assumptions we calculate an enterprise value of $2.1 billion, equivalent to 6.5x EBITDA, at the simulated point of default. In order to determine recovery prospects, we then deduct $105 million of priority liabilities, which mostly comprise enforcement costs. This leaves a net enterprise value of about $2.0 billion available to debtholders. We expect the senior secured debt to amount to $2.3 billion (including six months of prepetition interest), which in turn would leave sufficient value for the senior secured debtholders to achieve debt coverage of 70%-90%, translating into a recovery rating of '2'. CreditWatch We aim to resolve the CreditWatch negative placement upon completion and funding of the $1 billion subordinated debt and amended facilities, which we understand could take place over the next few weeks. If the group is successful in obtaining the requested amendments and raising the additional debt, we could lower the corporate credit rating and issue ratings by one notch. 