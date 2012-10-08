Oct 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that the fortunes, and the ratings, of many of the world's ports largely depend on global and regional economic trends. The report, "Port And Port Infrastructure Ratings Move With The Economic Tide," published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, notes that though Standard & Poor's looks at many factors when evaluating a port's credit strength, the regional economy holds the greatest sway. That said, other factors, such as political situations, ship-size capacity, and revenue mix can also be major rating factors for ports. The report details ratings of many of the major global ports. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.