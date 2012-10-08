Oct 8 - Standard & Poor's today published its U.S. natural resources report
card, titled "U.S. Natural Resources Split As Housing Boosts Building Products
Companies While A Tough Market Puts Coal Miners Deeper In The Hole," which
states that the baseline outlook is predominantly stable for the U.S. natural
resources sector for the balance of 2012 and for 2013. "We hold this view
against a backdrop of a recovering U.S. housing market, weak domestic economic
growth, and heightened economic uncertainty abroad," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst James Fielding.
We expect most ratings to hold steady through 2013. However, companies that
currently maintain negative rating outlooks outnumber those that have positive
outlooks by 3 to 1, highlighting the potential for downgrades to outnumber
upgrades over the coming year. We believe many coal producers and a few metals
companies face difficult industry conditions that are likely to undermine
their credit quality over the next several months.
The article goes on to explain that Standard & Poor's economists believe that
the poor labor market is keeping the recovery in low gear, that coal producers
and certain other metals and mining companies are not on the right track, that
forest products companies should continue to chug along slow and steady in
2013, and that there's light at the end of the tunnel for U.S. building
materials companies.
