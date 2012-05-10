Overview
-- The prospect of near-term debt restructuring at Montreal-based Yellow
Media Inc. has increased, in Standard & Poor's opinion.
-- As a result, we are lowering our long-term corporate rating on Yellow
Media to 'CCC' from 'B-'.
-- We are also lowering our issue-level rating on the company's senior
debt to 'CCC' from 'B-' and lowering our rating on the subordinated debt to
'CC' from 'CCC'; the recovery ratings on these debt obligations are unchanged.
-- Finally, we are keeping all the ratings on Yellow Media on
CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications Dec. 5,
2011.
-- The CreditWatch listing reflects our concern about the increased
likelihood of near-term debt restructure, which is aimed at aligning the
company's capital structure to deteriorating operations as well as addressing
the refinancing of sizable debt maturities in 2013 and beyond.
Rating Action
On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on Montreal-based Yellow Media Inc. by two notches to
'CCC' from 'B-'.
At the same time, Standard & Poor's lowered its issue-level rating on the
company's senior unsecured debt to 'CCC' (the same as the corporate credit
rating on Yellow Media) from 'B-'. The recovery rating on the debt is
unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in
the event of a default. Standard & Poor's also lowered its issue-level rating
on Yellow Media's subordinated debt to 'CC' (two notches below the corporate
credit rating on the company) from 'CCC'. The recovery rating on this debt is
unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery
in a default situation.
In addition, we lowered the ratings on the company's preferred shares
outstanding to 'D' (default) from 'C', owing to the nonpayment of dividends on
these securities when due.
Finally, we are keeping all our ratings on the company on CreditWatch, where
they were placed with negative implications Dec. 5, 2011. At March 31, 2012,
the company had about C$2 billion of gross debt and about C$732 million of
preferred shares outstanding.
Rationale
The downgrade primarily reflects Yellow Media's heightened risk of a near-term
debt restructure given the significant refinancing risk for its debt
maturities in 2013 and beyond, as well as our view that the company's current
capital structure is unsustainable against the backdrop of deteriorating
revenue and cash flow trends. For the quarter ended March 31, 2012, Yellow
Media's normalized revenue decline accelerated to 13.3% (17.3% on a reported
basis) on a year-over-year basis, driving a 21.3% (23.2%) drop in normalized
EBITDA; normalized revenue and EBITDA exclude the impact of the divested
LesPAC operations as well as contribution from Canpages and YPG USA. While
print revenue erosion (which accelerated to about 19% year-over-year) was
fairly consistent with our recently lowered expectations, growth in organic
online revenue (7.8%) was substantially weaker than our assumption of a
percent growth in the mid-to-high teens and well below the 22% that the
company posted in fourth-quarter 2011. The sharp slowdown of online revenue
growth at Yellow Media is of particular concern to us since market share gain
in this segment is critical to the company's long-term viability. Also, key
operating metrics such as customer count, customer renewal rates, and average
revenue per advertiser, have weakened notably relative to previous quarters.
Furthermore, in its quarterly reporting Yellow Media management cautioned that
in the most recent quarter it had observed changes in revenue trends that led
it to believe that online revenue growth would be slower than previously
expected and print declines would be steeper based on a more rapid and
enduring change than expected in late-2011.
Although we still believe that Yellow Media should be able to generate
positive discretionary cash flow, at least in the next two years, we note that
internal cash flow will not be sufficient to repay the sizable amount of debt
maturing over this period. Moreover, given poor access to capital markets, we
also feel that the company will be challenged to refinance its debt
obligations. Yellow Media notes that its board of directors continues to
consider refinancing options with an objective of completing any transaction
or transactions within the current fiscal year. Furthermore, in its
first-quarter 2012 conference call with investors, the company noted that it
has been approached by certain bondholders with a restructuring plan, which it
is now reviewing. In our opinion, these corporate actions increase the
likelihood of debt restructure in the near term and our ratings reflect this
risk.
The ratings incorporate our reassessment of the company's business risk
profile as "vulnerable" (largely reflecting the acceleration of revenue and
cash flow declines) and a financial risk profile of "highly leveraged." We
view the company's liquidity as "weak" as per our definitions, primarily owing
to substantial risks with regard to the company's ability to repay its 2013
debt maturities.
Yellow Media is a holding company that owns Yellow Pages Group (YPG) and
Canpages Inc. YPG is Canada's largest telephone directories publisher and
owner and operator of the leading online advertising properties in Canada.
Since 2010, Yellow Media has also operated Canpages, including Canpages.ca, a
Canadian national online directory for local business and residential
searches. The company also provides national digital advertising through
Mediative--a digital advertising and marketing solutions provider to national
agencies and advertisers.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Yellow Media to
be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this
report.
CreditWatch
The company remains on CreditWatch negative. This CreditWatch placement
indicates that we could either affirm or lower the ratings on Yellow Media by
one or more notches in the near future. Standard & Poor's will likely resolve
this CreditWatch once it has had an opportunity to fully evaluate the measures
company management is taking to address its debt maturities.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology and Assumptions on Risks in The
Advertising Industry, Aug. 18, 2009
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Yellow Media Inc.
Ratings Lowered And Remaining On CreditWatch/Recovery Ratings Unchanged
To From
Corporate credit rating CCC/Watch Neg/-- B-/Watch Neg/--
Senior unsecured debt CCC/Watch Neg B-/Watch Neg
Recovery rating 4 4
Subordinated debt CC/Watch Neg CCC/Watch Neg
Recovery rating 6 6
Preferred shares D C/Watch Neg