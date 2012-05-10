Overview -- U.S.-based document services company Merrill Corp. is exposed to refinancing risk surrounding its $40 million revolving credit facility due June 2012 and $373.8 million term loan due December 2012. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+'. -- The negative rating outlook reflects the risk of a breach of covenants, and near-term refinancing risk. Rating Action On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its rating on St. Paul, Minn.-based Merrill Corp. to 'CCC-'from 'CCC+'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered our issue-level ratings on subsidiary Merrill Communications LLC's first-lien facilities to 'CCC' and the second-lien term loan to 'C'. Our recovery ratings on the credit facilities remain unchanged (first-lien at '2' and second-lien at '6'). Rationale The downgrade reflects the potential for a near-term covenant violation and technical default, as well as risks to completing a refinancing. Merrill would have limited liquidity absent a refinancing as the revolving credit facility (67% of which was drawn as of Oct. reporting) matures on June 29, 2012 and access is constrained by financial covenants. We understand the company may have made progress towards a refinancing but our rating action reflects the risks surrounding the pending maturity dates. We view Merrill Corp.'s financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" because of its high debt leverage, near term debt maturities, and historically narrow cushion of covenant compliance. Merrill Corp.'s business risk profile, in our opinion, is "vulnerable" because of the high degree of volatility in operating performance given the company's reliance on the financial services industry, and niche segments of the printing and document services industry. Our negative rating outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade, if Merrill cannot refinance its term loan and revolving credit facility, or if it encounters obstacles refinancing. Merrill is structured as two distinct operating units: Legal and Financial Transaction Services (LFTS) and Marketing and Communication Solutions (MCS). We estimate that LFTS generated roughly 70% of Merrill's consolidated revenue in the nine months ended Oct. 31, 2011. Though revenues are dominated by services to businesses, Merrill is still exposed to declining trends in print volumes, and increasing use of digital composition and transmission of financial documents. The company's results tend to be highly correlated with conditions in the financial services and legal fields. In fiscal 2013, we expect the company could benefit from an increase in capital market activities. Merrill's business model includes the printing and rendering of documentation for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and other capital market transactions, as well as the associated data warehousing needs for these transactions. We expect reduced print volumes and pricing pressure across the company's other business segments could offset a rebound in capital markets activity. The company has taken meaningful cost reductions, such as headcount reductions and plant consolidations. Over the next 12 months, we expect these factors will lead to relatively flat revenue and EBITDA growth. As of Oct. 31, 2011, lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA was high at 6.5x, flat with the same period last year as a EBITDA was relatively unchanged. In 2012, we expect higher EBITDA, albeit at a moderating pace, resulting in lease-adjusted leverage in the high 5x area. At Oct. 31, 2011, lease-adjusted interest coverage was flat at 1.5x, compared to the same period last year. We expect coverage to remain relatively flat, but also recognize it could decline if the company refinances at higher interest rates. Over the last 12 months ended Oct. 31, 2011, Merrill converted 25% EBITDA to discretionary cash flow, in line with historical levels of modest positive cash flow generation. Over the next 12 months, we expect EBITDA to remain relatively flat but discretionary cash flow could be affected by a potential increase in interest costs associated with a refinancing. The company has modest working capital needs, and we expect capital expenditures amounting to about 15% of EBITDA over the next 12 months. Liquidity We believe Merrill Corp. has "weak" liquidity to meet its needs over the next 12 months. Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- Covenant headroom was narrow at the end of the third fiscal quarter and stepped down a quarter turn at fiscal year end. -- In our view, the company may not be able to absorb low-probability, high-impact events over the next 12 months. -- Merrill's sources minus its uses of liquidity reflect the potential for a material deficit over the next 12 months as the term loan and revolver both mature in 2012. As of Oct. 31, 2011, Merrill had a 4% cushion against its first-lien leverage covenant and an 18% cushion against its first-lien interest coverage covenant. The leverage covenant stepped down to 5.25x in January 2012, while the interest coverage covenant stepped up to 1.75x in January of 2012. We believe that absent strong fiscal fourth quarter EBITDA growth, the company is at risk of violating financial covenants. Sources of liquidity include cash balances of $59.7 million as of Oct. 31, 2011. We expect the company to incur about $15 million of capital expenditures during fiscal 2013 and generate $20 million-$25 million of discretionary cash flow. Merrill's earliest maturity is the June 2012 maturity of its revolver commitment, followed by the December 2012 maturity of its first-lien term loan and the November 2013 maturity of its second-lien term loan. We expect the company will attempt to address these maturities in the coming six weeks. Outlook The rating outlook is negative, reflecting imminent risk of technical default and refinancing risk. Standard & Poor's may downgrade the company again in the near term if we become convinced that delays launching a refinancing transaction could cause a technical or cash default. Rating upside potential is remote at this time absent a refinancing of the company's credit facility that would extend maturities and provide a more sizable cushion relative to financial covenants. Completion of a refinancing could lead to an upgrade of the corporate credit rating into the "B" category, assuming appropriate covenant headroom. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Merrill Corp. Downgraded To From Corporate Credit Rating CCC-/Negative/-- CCC+/Negative/-- Merrill Communications LLC Senior Secured C CCC- Recovery Rating 6 6 Senior Secured CCC B- Recovery Rating 2 2