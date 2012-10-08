BRIEF-USD Partners to acquire crude oil destination terminal in Stroud, Oklahoma
* USD Partners announces acquisition of crude oil destination terminal in Stroud, Oklahoma, and new commercial agreements
Oct 8 Moody's cuts Southwestern Public Service rating to Baa2 from Baa1
* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - commented on report by ISS regarding proxy contest for granite board seats initiated by Frontfour Capital, Sandpiper Group