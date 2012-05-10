May 10 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded seven classes from Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Inc., commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2005-1. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch modeled losses across the pool, primarily attributed to declining performance and therefore increased loss expectations on two loans which had transferred to special servicing since Fitch's last rating action. Eight loans (19.6% of the pool) are in special servicing. Fitch modeled losses of 8.46% of the outstanding pool. The expected losses of the original pool are at 7.07%, which includes 2.09% in losses realized to date. Fitch has designated 32 loans (34.63%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which include the eight specially serviced loans (19.60%). Six of the Fitch Loans of Concern (21.34% of the pool) are within the transaction's top 15 loans by unpaid principal balance. As of the April 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has reduced by 41.24% (including realized losses) to $1.36 billion from $2.32 billion at issuance. Six loans (6.26%) are currently defeased. Interest shortfalls are affecting classes G through P. The largest contributor to Fitch's modeled loss is the Tri-Estates Manufactured Housing Community loan(2.94%) which is secured by a 902-pad manufactured housing community located in Bourbonnais, IL, about 50 miles south of Chicago. The loan transferred to special servicing in August 2010 for imminent default. The special servicer filed for foreclosure in October 2010. Foreclosure had been delayed due to the borrower filing for bankruptcy. The bankruptcy stay was lifted in June 2011 and a receiver was appointed in September 2011. The receiver is working to stabilize the property while foreclosure proceedings continue. The second largest contributor to modeled loss is secured by 576,620 square foot (sf) office building in downtown Cleveland, OH (2.57%). The loan, which matured on April 1, 2012, had transferred to special servicing in January 2012 for imminent maturity default. The special servicer and borrower have entered into a 30 day forbearance agreement while workout options are being discussed. The next contributor to loss consists of a 288,175 sf office property in Atlanta, GA (1.1%). The loan on this property, which transferred to special servicing in June 2009 for imminent default, was modified in December 2009. Terms of the modification included an extension to the original loan term and bifurcation of the loan into a senior and junior component. Although losses are not expected imminently, any recovery to the B-note is contingent upon full recovery to the A-note proceeds at the loan's maturity in 2016. Unless collateral performance improves, recovery to the B-note component is unlikely. Fitch downgrades the following classes and assigns Recovery Estimates (REs) as indicated: --$43.5 million class D to 'Bsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$20.3 million class E to 'CCCsf' from 'BBsf'; RE 90%; --$26.1 million class F to 'CCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 0%; --$20.3 million class G to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$34.8 million class H to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$5.8 million class J to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$8.7 million class K to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%. In addition, Fitch affirms the following classes and revises the Rating Outlooks as indicated: --$107 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$54 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$343.1 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$63.3 million class A-SB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$381.2 million class A-5 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$168.4 million class A-J at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$61 million class B at 'AAsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$20.3 million class C at 'Asf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable. Classes A-1 and A-2 have repaid in full. Classes L through O will remain at 'Dsf', RE 0% due to realized losses. Fitch does not rate class P, which has been reduced to zero due to realized losses. Fitch also affirms the ratings and Outlooks of the following classes: -- $2.1 million class SM-A at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable; -- $2 million class SM-B at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable; -- $6.3 million class SM-C at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; -- $2.5 million class SM-D at 'BB-sf'; Outlook Stable; -- $1.9 million class SM-E at 'BB-sf'; Outlook Stable; -- $4.8 million class SM-F at 'B+sf'; Outlook Stable; -- $4.1 million class SM-G at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable; -- $5.4 million class SM-H at 'B-sf'; Outlook Stable. The SM rake classes represent the B-note for the Southdale Mall. The $118.6 million A-note is included in the pooled portion of the trust. Fitch does not rate the SM-J rake class. Fitch also does not rate the LM rake class, which is specific to the Landmark Mall $280,196 B-note. A $2.9 million A-note for the Landmark Mall is included in the pooled portion of the trust. Rake classes FM-A, FM-B, FM-C, and FM-D have paid in full. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions'