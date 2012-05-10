May 10 - Overview
-- U.S. tool and equipment retailer Calabasas, Calif.-based Harbor
Freight Tools is downsizing its term loan offering to $750 million from $1
billion.
-- We are revising our recovery rating on the proposed term loan to '3'
from '4' and affirming all existing ratings on the company, including the 'B+'
corporate credit rating.
-- The company intends to use the proceeds from the term loan, along with
about $260 million borrowings under its $400 ABL revolver, to refinance
existing capital structure and pay a dividend to its shareholders.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company's
niche position in the industry will continue to propel profitability gains.
Rating Action
On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its recovery rating
on Calabasas, Calif.-based Harbor Freight Tools USA Inc.'s (HFT) $750 million
term loan to '3' from '4'. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation
for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment
default.
This action reflects better recovery prospects for the term loan lenders,
given the proposed downsizing of the term loan to $750 million from $1
billion.
The issue-level rating on this debt instrument and our corporate credit rating
on the company remain unchanged at 'B+'. The outlook remains stable.
Rationale
The proposed dividend recapitalization and results in pro forma debt to EBITDA
increasing to about 3.8x on Jan. 31, 2011, from about 2.7x before the
transaction. We expect pro forma EBITDA interest coverage to weaken to about
4.7x from about 5.3x before the dividend. Although these measures are
meaningfully weaker than before the transaction, we are affirming our 'B+'
corporate credit rating, as it had already incorporated a high likelihood for
future dividends.
In addition, our revised better assessment of the company's profitability
provides additional capacity to support this increased leverage and weaker
coverage of interest.
The ratings on HFT reflect our expectation that the company's niche position
in the tools and equipment retailing industry and its value-proposition
strategy will continue to drive operational gains. Although we believe that
some modest de-leveraging will occur over the next year because of EBITDA
growth, this will likely be temporary. The company's financial policies are
very aggressive, in our view, as a history of debt financed dividends
demonstrates, and we believe this will continue for the foreseeable future.
The proposed capital structure includes a $400 million asset-based lending
(ABL) revolver, of which the company plans to draw about $260 million at
closing. We believe that this larger-than-before revolver will likely be the
source for future dividends and consequently, we anticipate that credit
measures will remain indicative of an "aggressive" financial risk profile. The
proposed $400 million ABL revolver is unrated.
HFT's business risk profile is "weak," in our view, because of its relatively
weak market position in the intensely competitive and fragmented tools and
equipment retailing industry. Still, the company's low-cost direct sourcing
from Asia and its value proposition strategy targeting mainly do-it-yourself
buyers enabled it to establish a niche position in the industry and
successfully operate along larger home improvement retailers.
We anticipate stable performance for the company over the next year as it
continues to benefit from its value proposition operating strategy. Our
specific assumptions for the company during its 2013 fiscal year include:
-- Revenue growth of close to 10% on single-digit percent same-store
sales growth and incremental revenues from about 40 new stores;
-- Relatively stable EBITDA margin as promotional activities to bolster
store traffic and increased expenses to support the opening of new stores
offset benefits from sales;
-- Positive free operating cash flows (FOCF) despite higher capital
expenditure plans to support store opening;
-- Future dividends to shareholders, funded with borrowings under the
revolving credit facility; and
-- Leverage remaining in the 3x to 4x area, which is characteristic of an
aggressive financial risk profile.
Liquidity
In our opinion, HFT should have "adequate" sources of liquidity to withstand
adverse market circumstances over the next 12 months, while maintaining
sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations. Our assessment of its liquidity
profile incorporates the following expectations:
-- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity (including cash and
unused revolving credit facility capacity) to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more
over the next 12 months.
-- We expect net sources to be positive over the next 12 months, even
with a 15% drop in EBITDA.
-- There are no near-term debt maturities; the proposed revolver matures
in 2017 and the term loan in 2019.
-- There are no maintenance financial covenants and the company has to
comply with the fixed-charge coverage covenant only if availability under the
revolver is less than 10%.
Pro forma liquidity on March 31, 2012 consisted of about $130 million
available under the proposed $400 million ABL revolver. There is no cash on
the balance sheet following this dividend recapitalization. We expect the
company to be FOCF positive despite higher capital spending to support store
openings.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on HFT, to be
published on RatingsDirect following the release of this article.
Outlook
Our outlook on HFT is stable. We expect the company's niche position in the
industry to continue to propel profitability gains. Nevertheless, a lower
rating could result if commodity cost pressures, intensified competitive
pressures, or poor execution of the company's growth plans hurt profitability,
such that leverage increases above 5x. This could occur, for example, if
same-store sales decrease by 2% and gross margin remains flat with the Jan.
31, 2012 level. A downgrade could also result from higher leverage because of
a future debt-financed dividend. In this case, balance-sheet debt would have
to increase by about $420 million from pro forma levels and EBITDA would have
to stay constant at the Jan. 31, 2012 level.
We are not considering a higher rating in the near term, given our view of the
company's financial policies as very aggressive and our anticipation that
future debt-financed dividends are likely and will keep credit measures in
line with our view of the aggressive financial risk profile.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Harbor Freight Tools U.S.Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Harbor Freight Tools U.S.Inc.
Senior Secured
US$750 mil term bank ln due 2019 B+ B+
Recovery Rating 3 4
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
Harbor Freight Tools U.S.Inc.
Senior Secured B+
Recovery Rating 4
