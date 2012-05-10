May 10 - Overview -- U.S. tool and equipment retailer Calabasas, Calif.-based Harbor Freight Tools is downsizing its term loan offering to $750 million from $1 billion. -- We are revising our recovery rating on the proposed term loan to '3' from '4' and affirming all existing ratings on the company, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating. -- The company intends to use the proceeds from the term loan, along with about $260 million borrowings under its $400 ABL revolver, to refinance existing capital structure and pay a dividend to its shareholders. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company's niche position in the industry will continue to propel profitability gains. Rating Action On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its recovery rating on Calabasas, Calif.-based Harbor Freight Tools USA Inc.'s (HFT) $750 million term loan to '3' from '4'. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. This action reflects better recovery prospects for the term loan lenders, given the proposed downsizing of the term loan to $750 million from $1 billion. The issue-level rating on this debt instrument and our corporate credit rating on the company remain unchanged at 'B+'. The outlook remains stable. Rationale The proposed dividend recapitalization and results in pro forma debt to EBITDA increasing to about 3.8x on Jan. 31, 2011, from about 2.7x before the transaction. We expect pro forma EBITDA interest coverage to weaken to about 4.7x from about 5.3x before the dividend. Although these measures are meaningfully weaker than before the transaction, we are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating, as it had already incorporated a high likelihood for future dividends. In addition, our revised better assessment of the company's profitability provides additional capacity to support this increased leverage and weaker coverage of interest. The ratings on HFT reflect our expectation that the company's niche position in the tools and equipment retailing industry and its value-proposition strategy will continue to drive operational gains. Although we believe that some modest de-leveraging will occur over the next year because of EBITDA growth, this will likely be temporary. The company's financial policies are very aggressive, in our view, as a history of debt financed dividends demonstrates, and we believe this will continue for the foreseeable future. The proposed capital structure includes a $400 million asset-based lending (ABL) revolver, of which the company plans to draw about $260 million at closing. We believe that this larger-than-before revolver will likely be the source for future dividends and consequently, we anticipate that credit measures will remain indicative of an "aggressive" financial risk profile. The proposed $400 million ABL revolver is unrated. HFT's business risk profile is "weak," in our view, because of its relatively weak market position in the intensely competitive and fragmented tools and equipment retailing industry. Still, the company's low-cost direct sourcing from Asia and its value proposition strategy targeting mainly do-it-yourself buyers enabled it to establish a niche position in the industry and successfully operate along larger home improvement retailers. We anticipate stable performance for the company over the next year as it continues to benefit from its value proposition operating strategy. Our specific assumptions for the company during its 2013 fiscal year include: -- Revenue growth of close to 10% on single-digit percent same-store sales growth and incremental revenues from about 40 new stores; -- Relatively stable EBITDA margin as promotional activities to bolster store traffic and increased expenses to support the opening of new stores offset benefits from sales; -- Positive free operating cash flows (FOCF) despite higher capital expenditure plans to support store opening; -- Future dividends to shareholders, funded with borrowings under the revolving credit facility; and -- Leverage remaining in the 3x to 4x area, which is characteristic of an aggressive financial risk profile. Liquidity In our opinion, HFT should have "adequate" sources of liquidity to withstand adverse market circumstances over the next 12 months, while maintaining sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations. Our assessment of its liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity (including cash and unused revolving credit facility capacity) to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. -- We expect net sources to be positive over the next 12 months, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- There are no near-term debt maturities; the proposed revolver matures in 2017 and the term loan in 2019. -- There are no maintenance financial covenants and the company has to comply with the fixed-charge coverage covenant only if availability under the revolver is less than 10%. Pro forma liquidity on March 31, 2012 consisted of about $130 million available under the proposed $400 million ABL revolver. There is no cash on the balance sheet following this dividend recapitalization. We expect the company to be FOCF positive despite higher capital spending to support store openings. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on HFT, to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this article. Outlook Our outlook on HFT is stable. We expect the company's niche position in the industry to continue to propel profitability gains. Nevertheless, a lower rating could result if commodity cost pressures, intensified competitive pressures, or poor execution of the company's growth plans hurt profitability, such that leverage increases above 5x. This could occur, for example, if same-store sales decrease by 2% and gross margin remains flat with the Jan. 31, 2012 level. A downgrade could also result from higher leverage because of a future debt-financed dividend. In this case, balance-sheet debt would have to increase by about $420 million from pro forma levels and EBITDA would have to stay constant at the Jan. 31, 2012 level. We are not considering a higher rating in the near term, given our view of the company's financial policies as very aggressive and our anticipation that future debt-financed dividends are likely and will keep credit measures in line with our view of the aggressive financial risk profile. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Harbor Freight Tools U.S.Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised To From Harbor Freight Tools U.S.Inc. Senior Secured US$750 mil term bank ln due 2019 B+ B+
Recovery Rating 3 4

Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
Harbor Freight Tools U.S.Inc.
Senior Secured B+
Recovery Rating 4