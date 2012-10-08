Oct 8 - Fitch Ratings has revised its Ratings Watch listing of Dynegy Power,
LLC (GasCo, Issuer Default Rating 'CCC') and Dynegy Midwest Generation,
LLC (CoalCo, IDR 'CCC') to Positive from Evolving.
Fitch has withdrawn its 'D' IDR on Dynegy Inc. (Dynegy). Dynegy emerged from
bankruptcy on Oct. 1, 2012. Fitch has also withdrawn the IDR and ratings on
Dynegy Holdings, LLC (DH) and Dynegy Capital Trust I pursuant to termination of
the registration of these entities following the conclusion of the bankruptcy
proceedings.
The revision in Ratings Watch on GasCo and CoalCo reflects the elimination of
litigation and other associated risks due to the bankruptcy proceedings
surrounding DH and Dynegy. Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch after
further clarification of management's intent regarding capital and legal
structure and future strategic direction. Fitch considers it likely that the IDR
and ratings for GasCo and CoalCo could be upgraded by one to two notches.
On a consolidated basis, Dynegy represent a cleaner corporate structure post
emergence from bankruptcy, yet one that remains highly leveraged due to
depressed EBITDA and FFO outlook given the current and Fitch's forecasted
commodity environment. Management could likely undertake strategic
transformations of the company with respect to both its power portfolio and
capital structure.
GasCo's ratings reflect an improving operating environment spurred by
coal-to-gas switching that is driving significantly increased generation at the
company's fleet and some improvement in overall margins. GasCo's EBITDA is less
sensitive to changes in natural gas prices due to a large component of capacity/
tolling revenues in the overall mix. In addition, at low levels of natural gas
prices, higher volume can largely offset the compressed margins while providing
some operational cost efficiencies. However, GasCo's faces a few headwinds due
to expiration of an above market contract in the northeast in 2014 and
uncertainty over resource adequacy payments in California. GasCo also retains
capex exposure to once through water cooling rules in California.
CoalCo's ratings reflect a challenging business environment led by compressed
dark spreads, adversely shifting basis differentials due to coal-to-gas
switching impact on power dispatch, and increase in railway transportation costs
as current favorable contract expires in 2013. CoalCo is close to concluding its
large environment capex program that places it in a good position with respect
to many of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rules though some exposure
remains for coal ash handling. In Fitch's current estimation, CoalCo's credit
metrics will likely remain depressed if natural gas prices remain range bound
between $3.00 - 4.00/MMBtu.
The individual security ratings at GasCo and CoalCo are notched above or below
the IDR, as a result of the relative recovery prospects in a hypothetical
default scenario. Fitch values the power generation assets that secure the term
loans at GasCo and Coalco using a net present value (NPV) analysis. For the NPV,
Fitch uses plant values provided by Wood Mackenzie as an input as well as
Fitch's own price deck and other assumptions.
Fitch has revised the Rating Watch to Positive from Evolving for the following
ratings:
Dynegy Power, LLC
--IDR 'CCC';
--Secured term loan at 'B/RR1'.
Dynegy Midwest Generation, LLC
--IDR 'CCC';
--Secured term loan 'B/RR1'.
Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings:
Dynegy, Inc.
--IDR 'D'.
Dynegy Holdings, LLC
--IDR at 'D';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'CC/RR3'.
Dynegy Capital Trust I
--Trust preferred at 'C/RR5'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers'
(Aug.14, 2012);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 8, 2012).
