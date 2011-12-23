-- U.S.-based solid waste services company WCA Waste Corp. has announced that it's signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Macquarie Infrastructure Partners Inc. -- We have placed our ratings on WCA, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with developing implications. -- We will resolve our CreditWatch listing on WCA pending further information on the pro forma capital structure and a reassessment of its business and financial risk profiles. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 23, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on Houston-based WCA Waste Corp. on CreditWatch with developing implications. "The CreditWatch listing follows WCA's announcement that it has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by infrastructure fund Macquarie Infrastructure Partners II, an affiliate of Macquarie Infrastructure Partners Inc.," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst James Siahaan. "The agreement values the transaction at $6.50 per common share of WCA, or approximately $526 million. We expect the acquisition to be funded by new credit facilities and sponsor equity, with proceeds to be used to refinance the existing credit facility and to redeem WCA's Series A 5% payment-in-kind convertible preferred stock. Proceeds may also be used to redeem a portion of the company's $175 million 7.50% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2019. Subject to customary closing conditions and the receipt of regulatory approval, we expect the transaction to close during the first quarter of 2012, at which point WCA's common stock will cease to be publicly traded on the NASDAQ." "The developing implications of the CreditWatch listing indicate that we could raise, lower, or affirm the ratings depending on future developments including the details of the financing sources and our assessment of the company's business strategy and financial policies," Mr. Siahaan continued. "We could raise the ratings modestly if the financial risk profile significantly improves, particularly if Macquarie's equity investment in WCA significantly reduces the company's pro forma debt leverage. However, we could lower the ratings if the debt component of the transaction value is significant enough to weaken credit measures past the expected range for the current ratings." We could affirm the ratings if the transaction results in similar default prospects as the current profile, or if the transaction does not close at all. Standard & Poor's will meet with management and discuss developments related to the transaction. We will update or resolve the CreditWatch when further details are available, subject to a reassessment of our view on the final capital structure, financial policies, liquidity, and earnings prospects. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009