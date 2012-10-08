Overview
-- On Oct. 5, 2012, Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS Aviation Capital
Ltd. converted $800 million of shareholder loans into equity.
-- We are raising our ratings, including raising the corporate credit
rating to 'BB+' from 'BB', and removing ratings from CreditWatch.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that AWAS' financial
profile will remain relatively consistent into 2013.
Rating Action
On Oct. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings on AWAS
Aviation Capital Ltd., including raising the corporate credit rating to 'BB+'
from 'BB', and removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with
positive implications on Oct. 5, 2012.
Rationale
The conversion of shareholder loans has reduced AWAS' debt to capital by about
8% to the high-70% area from the mid-80% area. The company's debt leverage had
been among the highest of its rated peers, and the conversion of shareholder
loans into equity narrows the gap somewhat. However, because the company will
still carry a heavy debt burden, which we expect to increase as it uses debt
to fund new aircraft deliveries, we expect funds from operations (FFO) to debt
to remain at about 9%.
The ratings on AWAS reflect its position as a large provider of aircraft
operating leases and its diversified fleet and airline customer base. Limiting
credit considerations include exposure to cyclical demand and lease rates for
aircraft, a weaker financial profile than some of its competitors, and a
substantial percentage of encumbered assets, constraining options for raising
capital. The ratings incorporate our expectations that these trends will
continue over the next several quarters. Standard & Poor's characterizes AWAS'
business risk profile as "satisfactory," its financial risk profile as
"significant," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We expect AWAS' financial profile to remain relatively
consistent into 2013, with higher earnings and cash flow offsetting
incremental debt to fund new aircraft deliveries. We could lower the ratings
if AWAS completed a large debt-financed aircraft portfolio acquisition or
debt-financed dividend to its owners, causing FFO to debt to decline to the
mid-single-digit percent area. We do not foresee an upgrade given the
company's ownership structure--it is owned by funds managed by private equity
firm Terra Firma and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB). We
typically do not rate transportation equipment lessors owned by private equity
higher than 'BB+' because of financial policy concerns.
Related Criteria And Research
2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Upgraded; Removed From CreditWatch
To From
AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- BB/Watch Pos/--
Senior Secured BBB BBB-/Watch Pos
