OVERVIEW -- CommonWealth REIT, a U.S. office REIT, announced on Thursday that its newly formed Select Income REIT subsidiary has filed an IPO registration for an initial public offering of shares. CommonWealth intends to contribute 253 properties, including some of its most stable assets, to the subsidiary, which will invest primarily in net-leased, single-tenant properties. -- We placed our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on CommonWealth on CreditWatch with negative implications, affecting approximately $3.5 billion of rated obligations. -- We expect to resolve our CreditWatch listings after meeting with management to assess the impact of the proposed transactions on CommonWealth's business risk profile, and the likelihood that the REIT will be able to improve debt coverage measures over the next 18 to 24 months to levels that are more consistent with similarly rated office REIT peers. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 23, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its ratings on CommonWealth REIT on CreditWatch with negative implications. "We placed our ratings on CommonWealth on CreditWatch after the REIT announced on Dec. 22 that its newly formed Select Income REIT subsidiary has filed an IPO registration for an initial public offering of shares," said credit analyst Susan Madison. "CommonWealth intends to contribute 253 properties to the subsidiary, and these properties include some of CommonWealth's most stable assets." To resolve the CreditWatch, Standard & Poor's will meet with management to review the impact of the proposed transactions on CommonWealth's business risk profile, given the very stable cash flow characteristics of the assets it plans to contribute to Select Income REIT. We will also assess the impact of potential dilution from the transaction on CommonWealth's coverage measures, which are currently weak compared with other 'BBB' rated office REIT peers. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Industry Report Card: North American REITs Hold Steady Amid Economic Uncertainty, published Nov. 2, 2011. -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, published Sept. 28, 2011. -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, published June 21, 2011. -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, published May 27, 2009. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Susan Madison, New York (1) 212-438-4516; susan_madison@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Elizabeth Campbell, New York (1) 212-438-2415; elizabeth_campbell@standardandpoors.com