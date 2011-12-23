-- U.S. exploration and production company Dune Energy, Inc. has completed an exchange offer for approximately 99% of its $300 million 10.5% senior secured notes due 2012. -- Holders of $297 million of principle amount of the senior secured notes exchanged their notes for common stock, which in the aggregate constitute 97.0% of Dune's common stock post-restructuring, and for about $49.5 million of newly issued floating-rate senior secured notes due 2016. We view this to be a selective default (SD). -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Dune Energy Inc. to 'SD' and lowering the issue rating on the 10.5% notes to 'D'. -- We are dropping our unsolicited corporate credit rating and issue-level rating on Dune Energy Inc. because Dune's publicly rated debt is below our $200 million threshold for maintaining a rating. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 23, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it lowered its corporate credit rating on Dune Energy Inc. to 'SD' (selective default) from 'CC'. We also lowered the company's issue-level ratings to 'D' from 'CC', reflecting its completion of an exchange offer for 99% of its $300 million 10.5% senior notes due 2012. Concurrently, we are dropping our unsolicited corporate credit rating and issue-level rating on Dune Energy Inc. because Dune's publicly rated debt is below our $200 million threshold for maintaining a rating. "The rating actions follow the company's announcement that it has completed the exchange offer for its 10.5% senior notes due 2012, which we consider a distressed exchange and tantamount to a default," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Stephen Scovotti. "Holders of $297 million of principle amount of the senior secured notes exchanged their 10.5% senior secured notes for common stock, which in the aggregate constitute 97.0% of Dune's common stock post-restructuring, and approximately $49.5 million of newly issued floating rate senior secured notes due 2016. We consider the completion of such an exchange to be a distressed exchange and, as such, tantamount to a default under our criteria." (See related research.) As a component of the restructuring, and with the requisite consent of its preferred stockholders, all of Dune's 10% senior redeemable convertible preferred stock was converted into $4 million in cash and shares of common stock constituting approximately 1.6% of Dune's common stock on a post-restructuring basis. We are also dropping our unsolicited corporate credit rating and issue level rating on Dune Energy, Inc. Given that the public debt at Dune Energy Inc. is less than $200 million, we are no longer required to maintain a rating. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- General Criteria: Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update, May, 12, 2009 This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, or completeness of any information used. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Stephen Scovotti, New York (1) 212-438-5882; stephen_scovotti@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Lawrence Wilkinson, New York (1) 212-438-1882; lawrence_wilkinson@standardandpoors.com