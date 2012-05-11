May 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed four classes of GMAC Commercial Mortgage Securities, Inc. 1999-C1, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows the end of the press release. The affirmations of the four remaining classes are due to sufficient credit enhancements to offset increasing loan concentrations and adverse selection with only 27 nondefeased loans (74.8%) remaining. As of the April 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has paid down 90.7% to $86.6 million from $1.334 billion. There are eight (25.2%) defeased loans within the pool. Fitch identified nine (37.94%) Loans of Concern, of which two (3.02%) are specially serviced. Current cumulative interest shortfalls totaling $8.9 million are affecting classes J through K-2. The largest contributor to modeled losses is a loan (2.42%) secured by a 197 pad mobile home park located in Raleigh, NC. The property ceased operations in September 2008 and has been vacant since then. The servicer reports that the borrower has been trying to sell the property since it closed due to rezoning of the land for multifamily use. The loan has been current since issuance. Since the latest remittance report, a previously delinquent loan was disposed from the trust with a loss severity of 100%. The rating actions take these losses into account. Fitch affirms the following classes, Outlooks and Recovery Estimates as indicated: --$33.8 million class F at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$13.3 million class G at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$26.6 million class H at 'B+sf'; Outlook Negative; --$12.6 million class J at 'Dsf'; RE 0%. Fitch does not rate classes K-1 and K-2. Fitch has previously withdrawn the ratings on the interest-only class X. Classes A-1, A-2, B, C, D and E have paid in full. Additional information on Fitch's criteria is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Contact: Primary Analyst Sean Gibbs Associate Director +1-212-908-0311 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Committee Chairperson Mary MacNeill Managing Director +1-212-908-0785 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions