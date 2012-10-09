Oct 9 () - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it left its 'BB+' issue-level rating and its '3' recovery
rating unchanged on Western Gas Partner L.P.'s (BB+/Positive/--) existing $520
million 4% notes due 2022 after the partnership announced it proposed to make
an add-on of up to $150 million to the issue.
The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%)
recovery if a payment default occurs. The partnership intends to use the net
proceeds for general corporate purposes. Pro forma for the issuance, we expect
the partnership's debt to EBITDA ratio to be below 3.5x over the next year.
Houston, Texas-based master limited partnership Western Gas Partners is a
growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum
Corp. to own, operate, acquire, and develop midstream energy assets.
RELATED RESEARCH
Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry,
April 18, 2012