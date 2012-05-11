May 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aareal Bank's (ARB,'A-'/Stable/'F1') Mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'. The affirmation follows the agency's review of the credit risk of the cover pool and the cash flow mismatches between the assets and liabilities of the programme. The Pfandbriefe rating is based on the ARB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' and an unchanged Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 26.0%, the combination of which enables ARB's mortgage Pfandbriefe to be rated up to 'AA' on a probability of default (PD) basis. In the agency's cash flow analysis, overcollateralisation (OC) of 21.5% allows the cover pool to withstand 'AA' stress levels and still repay the Pfandbriefe on time. In addition, it is sufficient to achieve outstanding recoveries from the cover pool should the Pfandbriefe default, supporting a two-notch uplift to 'AAA'. The affirmation is based on the issuer's commitment to increase the OC to 21.5% from its current level of 20.8% by the end of May 2012. The level of nominal OC supporting the programme's 'AAA' rating on the mortgage Pfandbriefe has increased to 21.5% from 19.0%. The increase of OC supporting a 'AAA' rating level primarily relates to the correction of a misapplication of Fitch's default timing assumptions in the agency's previous cash flow analysis. The corrected default timing assumption now distributes the defaults mainly in the first five years after an assumed issuer default whereas the previous timing distribution spread defaults more evenly throughout the first 10 years following the issuer default. The increase in the level of minimum supporting OC is further driven by Aareal's short weighted average maturity of the assets which is sensitive to frontloaded default timing. The misapplication of default timing assumptions is unique to this covered bond programme and does not impact the analysis or ratings of other Fitch rated German covered bond programmes secured by commercial mortgage real estate. As of 31 December 2011, ARB had EUR8.9bn outstanding mortgage Pfandbriefe secured by a cover pool of EUR10.7bn, resulting in a nominal OC of 20.8%, which was also the lowest level of nominal OC in the prior 12 months. The issuer has informed the agency that it intends to increase the OC to the level sufficient to support the 'AAA' rating by end of May 2012. Fitch will monitor this programme based on the lowest OC of the preceding 12 months, starting from the date that the OC is increased to this level. In a 'AAA' rating scenario, the agency has calculated an expected credit loss of 20.4% for the portfolio of cover assets, compared to 22.5% in May 2011, whereby the assumed defaults and recoveries for this stress scenario are 74.3% and 72.6%, respectively. The cash flow profile shows mismatches in terms of maturities, interest rates and currencies. The weighted average residual maturity of the cover assets and liabilities are 3.5 and 4.0 years, respectively. More than 98% of the liabilities are euro-denominated compared to around 68% of the assets. 65% of the assets are floating rate compared to only 18% of the Pfandbriefe. The resulting open FX and interest rate open positions have been reduced through the inclusion of privileged currency swaps in the cover pool. Fitch has taken all remaining mismatches into account in modelling the expected cash flows by applying appropriate stresses. The OC supporting a given rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding Pfandbriefe, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. In accordance with Fitch's policies, the issuer appealed and provided additional information to Fitch that resulted in a supporting overcollateralisation level for the rating that is different to that in the original rating committee outcome. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 12 August 2011, 'Criteria for the Analysis of Covered Bonds secured by Commercial Real Estate Loans', dated 12 August 2011 and 'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 14 March 2012 available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria Criteria for the Analysis of Covered Bonds Secured by Commercial Real Estate Loans Covered Bond Counterparty Criteria