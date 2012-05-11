May 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its rating on the senior revenue loan notes from OHSF Financing Ltd., a U.S. market value collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction, to 'AAA (sf)' (see list). After reviewing the transaction documents, we determined that the senior revenue loan notes rank pari passu in payment priority with the class A-1 notes. As such, the senior revenue loan notes benefit from the same level of credit enhancement as the A-1 notes. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Request For Comment: Methodology And Assumptions For Market Value Securities, published Aug. 31, 2010. -- Surveillance Procedures For Global Market Value Collateralized Debt Obligations Refined, published March 14, 2008. -- S&P Updates Portfolio Level Approach For Rating U.S. Market Value CDOs, published June 12, 2006. RATING RAISED OHSF Financing Ltd. Rating Class To From Sr Rev Ln AAA (sf) AA (sf)