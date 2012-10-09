Two Australian citizens caught up in London attacks-PM
SYDNEY, June 4 Two Australians were directly affected in an attack in London on Saturday night, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.
Oct 9 Moody's placed Netflix Inc.'s (Netflix) Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba1 Probability of Default Rating and Ba2 (LGD 5- 72%) senior unsecured notes rating on review for downgrade.
SYDNEY, June 4 Two Australians were directly affected in an attack in London on Saturday night, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.
* Ruling Conservative Party suspends national campaign (Adds quotes from mayor, details)