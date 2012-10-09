(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct. 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB-' debt rating to the proposed waste disposal revenue bonds due in 2037 to be issued by Port Authority of The City of Saint Paul with the proceeds loaned to the obligor Gerdau Ameristeel US Inc., a subsidiary of Gerdau S.A. (Gerdau, BBB-/Stable/--). The rating on the bonds reflects the credit quality of Gerdau, which irrevocably and unconditionally guarantees the notes. The notes will rank equal to Gerdau's other unsecured and unsubordinated debts. We understand Gerdau intends to use the proceeds to acquire and install a solid-waste disposal facility. The ratings on Gerdau reflect our assessment of the company's satisfactory business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile. Supporting factors are Gerdau's adequate geographic diversification throughout the Americas, a still-favorable cost position in Brazil, efficient operations overall, and strong liquidity. Offsetting these rating strengths are Gerdau's exposure to the cyclical, commodity-oriented, long-steel industry; fierce competition from imports; and an acquisitive growth strategy. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Industry Report Card: Latin American Metals And Mining Sector Credit Outlook Stable For 2012, June 20, 2012

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST New Rating Gerdau Ameristeel US Inc. Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds Due 2037 BBB- Primary Credit Analyst: Rafaela Vitoria, CFA, Sao Paulo (55) 11-3039-9761;

rafaela_vitoria@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Reginaldo Takara, Sao Paulo (55) 11-3039-9740;

