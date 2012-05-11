Overview
-- U.S.-based Libbey Inc. is refinancing its senior secured notes. As
part of the transaction, Libbey will reduce its underfunded pension
obligations by about $80 million, yet increase its balance sheet debt by about
$100 million.
-- We are assigning a 'B+' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to
the company's proposed $450 million of senior secured notes due 2020. The
corporate credit rating is affirmed at 'B+'.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that although credit
measures will weaken slightly versus actual year-end 2011, they will improve
over the next year and Libbey will maintain adequate liquidity.
Rating Action
On May 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+'
corporate credit rating on Toledo, Ohio-based Libbey Inc. The outlook is
stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating to Libbey's
proposed senior secured notes due 2020. The recovery rating on the new notes
is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the
event of a payment default.
The new notes will be issued at the operating company level through its Libbey
Glass Inc. subsidiary. The company is also seeking to extend its existing $100
million asset-based lending (ABL) revolving term loan (unrated) by one year to
May 2017. Our issue-level ratings are subject to review of final
documentation. We understand that Libbey will use the net proceeds to
refinance its existing senior secured notes and reduce its underfunded pension
obligations by about $80 million. The ratings on the existing 10% senior
secured notes due 2015 will be withdrawn after the notes have been repaid.
Pro forma for the transaction, we estimate that the company will have about
$490 million of reported debt outstanding.
Rationale
The ratings on reflect our view of the company's "aggressive" financial risk
profile and "weak" business risk profile. Our financial risk profile
assessment reflects Libbey's high leverage, in part due to its unfunded
pension and postretirement medical benefit obligation (these obligations are
included in our standard adjustments to debt calculations). Pro forma for the
notes issuance, as of the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate the ratio
of lease- and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA will increase to 4.8x, and
funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will remain flat at about 14%,
compared to 4.4x and 14%, respectively, for the actual reported results at
fiscal year-end 2011. However, these ratios will remain within the ranges of
our indicative ratios for an aggressive financial risk profile, which include
leverage between 4x and 5x and FFO to total debt of 12% to 20%.
Key credit factors considered in our "weak" business risk assessment include
Libbey's narrow business focus, capital-intensive operations, and exposure to
volatile input costs, yet significant presence in the U.S. foodservice
glassware sector. Libbey primarily manufactures glass tableware products.
Although the company also distributes and sources ceramic dinnerware and
metalware, it is our opinion that Libbey is narrowly focused, as we estimate
about 90% of the company's sales are from glassware products. It is our
opinion that the glassware industry is highly competitive, capital-intensive,
and vulnerable to economic cycles and volatility in the price of natural gas,
which is used in the manufacturing process. Despite declines in demand during
the recent economic downturn, we believe long-term growth prospects remain
favorable for the U.S. foodservice industry. Libbey maintains the lead
position in glassware sales within the U.S. foodservice sector, and the
company's significant installed base is a competitive advantage. We estimate,
historically, close to half of the company's sales and EBITDA are from the
U.S. foodservice channel. We believe this provides some protection against the
threat of imports and some stability to Libbey's sales and cash flow because
replacement purchases drive a significant portion of glassware sales to the
foodservice channel, and we believe switching costs are high.
Although Libbey has experienced a rebound in profitability to prerecessionary
levels, reflecting improved demand for its products in the U.S. and China and
the potential for growth in the foodservice industry, the company continues to
be exposed to input cost volatility. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012,
revenues increased about 2%, and we estimate that the company's adjusted
EBITDA margins were essentially flat at around 17% versus the prior-year
period. During 2011, margins were weakened by furnace rebuilds (which raised
the company's operating leverage) as well as higher expenses and input costs
(primarily soda ash, energy, steel, transportation and labor). However, a
price increase went into effect in February 2012, primarily in the U.S. and
Canada, to address these higher costs, which we believe should enable Libbey
to maintain its margins. The company had improved its credit measures over the
past year due to prepayment of debt from excess free cash flow, which we
expect to continue over the near to medium term.
Although our estimate of adjusted leverage will increase on a pro forma basis
for 2011 relative to actual year-end results, we expect Libbey's credit
metrics to gradually improve from continued debt reduction and EBITDA growth.
Our base-case scenario assumptions include:
-- Low-single-digit revenue growth, particularly from the U.S.
foodservice segment and sales growth in China.
-- Adjusted EBITDA margins will remain flat at about 17% through 2012.
-- Positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) after capital expenditures of
about $25 million in 2012.
-- No dividends to shareholders.
-- No acquisition activity in the next 12 months.
Based on our forecast, we estimate that by the end of 2012, the company's
credit protection measures will improve slightly, including leverage near
4.5x, with FFO to total debt remaining around 14%, and still be in line with
indicative ratios for an aggressive financial risk profile.
Liquidity
We believe Libbey has "adequate" liquidity to meet its needs over the next
year. This is based on the following information and assumptions:
-- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow,
and revolving credit availability) to exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the
next 12 months.
-- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA.
-- As of March 31, 2012, the company had about $33 million in cash and
$64 million of availability on its existing $100 million ABL. The ABL will be
extended to 2017 if the proposed amendment is approved. A percentage of the
company's eligible accounts receivable and inventory governs a borrowing base
that limits availability on the revolving credit facility.
-- Over the next year, we believe the company will generate FOCF of more
than $25 million.
-- We believe capital expenditures are likely to be about $40 million to
$45 million in 2012 and 2013.
Recovery analysis
We have assigned Libbey Glass Inc.'s senior secured notes due 2020 an
issue-level rating of 'B+', the same as the corporate credit rating on the
parent company, Libbey Inc., with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our
expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery
report on Libbey Glass to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our rating outlook on Libbey is stable. We expect the company to maintain its
leading market positions, continue to improve its operating performance, and
gradually strengthen credit measures following an initial increase in leverage
resulting from this refinancing. This includes our expectations for Libbey to
reduce leverage closer to 4.5x in 2012.
If the company experiences operating difficulties and credit measures
deteriorate, such that leverage increases well beyond 5x, or if the company's
liquidity is materially pressured, we could lower the ratings. We estimate
EBITDA would need to fall about 15% for leverage to rise to 5.5x over the next
year (assuming constant debt levels) which could be driven by a drop in
restaurant/bar services and/or higher commodity and raw material costs. An
upgrade is unlikely over the outlook period given the company's weak business
risk profile, unless Libbey were to broaden its product focus while reducing
and sustaining leverage below 4.0x.
Ratings List
Rating Affirmed
Libbey Inc.
Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/--
Ratings Assigned
Libbey Glass Inc.
Senior secured
$450 mil. notes due 2020 B+
Recovery rating 3