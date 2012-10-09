Overview
-- We are raising our issue-level rating on Montreal-based Resolute
Forest Products Inc.'s US$850 million senior secured notes to 'BB' from 'BB-',
and revising our recovery rating on the debt to '2' from '3'.
-- We base the revision to the recovery rating on the company's lower
debt levels due to recent voluntary debt repayments from internally generated
cash flows.
-- At the same time, we are affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate
credit rating on the company.
-- The stable outlook on Resolute reflects our view that, despite lower
demand for commercial printing papers, prices should remain stable in the near
term and the company will continue to generate positive free cash flows driven
by operating efficiencies.
Rating Action
On Oct. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its issue-level
rating on Montreal-based Resolute Forest Products Inc.'s US$850 million senior
secured notes to 'BB' from 'BB-'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's revised
its recovery rating on the debt to '2' from '3'. A '2' recovery rating
reflects our expectations of a substantial (70%-90%) recovery in a default
scenario.
We base the revision to the recovery rating on the enhanced recovery prospects
following the announcement of another voluntary debt repayment (US$85 million)
toward the company's 10.25% senior secured notes funded from internally
generated cash flows.
At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BB-' long-term corporate
credit rating on the company. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Resolute reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's
weak business risk profile and significant financial risk profile. Resolute
maintains strong market positions in the North American newsprint, and
uncoated and coated papers sectors; a considerably improved cost structure;
capital expenditure projects to expand its current portfolio of cogeneration
assets; and significantly lower debt levels and fixed charges after emerging
from bankruptcy. These strengths are somewhat offset, in our opinion, by the
continuing declining demand in North America for the company's paper products,
the inherent volatility in pulp and paper prices, a growing underfunded
pension obligation, and Resolute's exposure to the cyclical U.S. housing
construction market through its wood products business.
Resolute is North America's largest newsprint producer, with about 3 million
metric tons of operating capacity. The company also produces a wide range of
commercial printing and packaging papers, market pulp, and wood products. It
operates 21 pulp and paper mills and 22 wood products facilities in the U.S.,
Canada, and South Korea.
Standard & Poor's considers Resolute's business risk profile as weak because
of the company's large exposure to newsprint and uncoated paper markets, and
pulp production subsequent to its Fibrek Inc. (not rated) acquisition.
Resolute is the largest global newsprint producer by capacity, with
approximately 39% of North America capacity. However, despite its strong
market position and large economies of scale, the company's core newsprint
business is in secular decline in North America, with an annual decline in
demand forecast at 4% in 2012. We expect future newsprint demand to fall 4%-5%
annually. Newsprint consumption has dropped by almost 50% since 2006, with
producers continually closing mills to adapt to shrinking demand. We believe
that Resolute's coated and uncoated paper businesses will also continue to
face weak demand, with declines in uncoated mechanical papers about 11% in
2012 and coated mechanical demand falling 4%. Waning demand is a result of
weak U.S. print advertisements and electronic substitution. Furthermore,
Resolute is exposed to the volatile pulp market, particularly after its recent
acquisition of Fibrek. Pulp prices have remained low throughout 2012 despite
strong global demand. We expect recovery in pulp prices in the medium term,
contingent on the general economic recovery of western Europe, the largest
consumer of market pulp. Resolute's wood products business has performed
better than last year, following a substantial recovery in U.S. housing
construction markets this year. We expect housing starts of about 760,000 in
2012, a 25% increase compared with 2011, and expect starts of about 940,000 in
2013, a forecasted increase of 24%. As a result, lumber prices are likely to
remain at current, if not higher, prices in the near term.
Resolute's cost position has improved in the past year due to its continuous
efforts to close high-cost capacity and renegotiate labor agreements. Most of
the company's newsprint mills are now considered to be in the first and second
quartiles of the industry cost curve. Furthermore, Resolute has undertaken
multiple cogeneration expansion projects that will come online in the next
year and boost EBITDA about 10%. However, profitability can change quickly if
newsprint prices do not materialize as expected or if they decline; a US$25
per metric ton change in newsprint prices can have about a US$67 million
impact on EBITDA. Now that Resolute has acquired Fibrek, we expect a US$25
change in pulp prices to result in a US$45 million impact on EBITDA.
Standard & Poor's considers Resolute's financial risk profile as significant.
New management appears committed to reducing debt, as demonstrated by the
company's US$354 million repayment of debt in 2011, and more recent US$85
million repayment announced in September 2012. Standard & Poor's total
adjusted debt (adjusted for underfunded pension obligations) at June 30, 2012,
is US$1.9 billion. Adjustments total US$1.2 billion for underfunded pension
obligations, asset retirement obligations, operating leases, and a qualified
special purpose entity. Pension adjustments have increased substantially due
to lower discount rates on obligations. Resolute estimates a 1% increase in
discount rates will decrease pension deficits by US$450 million. Adjusted
EBITDA for the last 12 months ended June 30, 2012, is US$440 million,
resulting in an adjusted-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.3x. Our financial model
assumes the following:
-- Fibrek's debt repaid (full consolidation effective May 2012) in
third-quarter 2012, and a US$85 million repayment on the 2018 senior secured
notes;
-- Commercial printing paper prices are stable, with volume declines in
the single digits;
-- Pulp volumes increase from the addition of Fibrek, and a slow price
recovery;
-- Revenues decline 5% to US$4.5 billion in 2012, and operating costs
decline almost 5% in 2012;
-- EBITDA margins in the single digits for 2012 and 2013; and
-- Pension contributions of about US$90 million in 2012 and increasing
thereafter.
We expect that adjusted debt-to-EBITDA will peak in 2012 to about 4.5x and
then decline to below 4.0x in 2013. Our forecasts are highly sensitive to
prices and costs in the newsprint, specialty papers, and pulp segments, and
any changes in market dynamics can have sizable effects on ratios. We expect
Resolute will generate positive cash flows, after consideration for the
acquisition of Fibrek, debt repayments, and share repurchases. Cash flow
protection, as measured by funds from operations to debt, was 18% at June 30,
2012, which we expect to increase to about 20% by year-end.
Liquidity
We consider the company's liquidity position as strong based on our following
expectations:
-- A sources-to-uses ratio greater than 3x in the medium term; and
-- A positive sources-minus-uses calculation if EBITDA declines 30%.
As of June 30, 2012, Resolute had US$510 million cash on hand and has a US$600
million asset-based loan (ABL) facility of which US$472 million remains
available. The ABL facility matures in October 2016, and we expect the
borrowing base will have increased slightly with the acquisition of Fibrek. We
expect cash flow from operations to be positive in 2012, and thus we expect
liquidity to remain above the company's target of US$600 million and capital
expenditure to be modest in the near term. Debt maturities are favorable, as
the nearest occurs in 2016.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Resolute to be
published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Resolute reflects our view that, despite lower demand
for commercial printing papers, prices should remain stable in the near term
and the company will continue to generate positive free cash flows driven by
operating efficiencies. We expect the company to use some of the excess cash
to continue to pay down debt in 2013, as it did in 2012, and for leverage to
improve below its current levels of about 4x. We could lower the ratings on
Resolute under a number of possible scenarios including: if a
greater-than-expected decline in paper demand combined with newsprint prices
below US$575 per metric ton lead to leverage above 4.5x, if cash on hand is
used for large shareholder-friendly initiatives that would reduce liquidity,
or if a change in financial policy leads to an aggressive financial risk
profile. An upgrade in the near term could occur if the firm's operations
continue to diversify into stable margin segments, if actuarial assumptions
reduce underfunded pension liabilities resulting in smaller funding
requirements, or if voluntary debt repayments result in an adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA ratio 3x on a sustainable basis.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Resolute Forest Products Inc.
Rating Raised/Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Senior secured notes BB BB-
Recovery rating 2 3
Rating Affirmed
Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/--
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.