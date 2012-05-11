(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 11 - Credit trends for Latin American power companies will remain stable for the remainder of 2012, given the region's strong demand growth and generally supportive regulatory frameworks, according to Fitch Ratings.

Strong economic growth in most Latin American countries over the past few years has resulted in increasing electricity demand, triggering the need for additional generation capacity and energy infrastructure. Some countries have responded to electricity supply needs with stable and balanced regulatory frameworks to entice investments. Fitch believes this should allow them to meet electricity demand needs. Fitch believes leverage in the sector will increase, given the significant capacity additions and the related investments in transmission and distribution.

Regardless of the level of private investment interest, tight reserve margins and annual fluctuation in available capacity from hydroelectric generation remain Fitch's primary credit concerns. Furthermore, the cost and availability of credit is also a concern given the significant capital needs over the medium term. The full report 'Latin American Power: Market Dynamics and Risks' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. This report follows the publication of seven reports looking at individual country power sectors. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)