-- The cyclical downturn in nonresidential construction will likely
continue to constrain the profitability of U.S. metals fabricator Atkore
International and contribute to a weaker financial risk profile.
-- We do not believe that Atkore's operating performance will improve
sufficiently in the near term to support its 'B+' corporate credit rating.
-- As a result, we are lowering our corporate credit and senior secured
ratings on Atkore to 'B' from 'B+'. All ratings are removed from CreditWatch,
where they were placed with negative implications on Sept. 12, 2011.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that further
deterioration in Atkore's operating results is unlikely under our baseline
assumptions, and that credit measures could gradually improve to levels more
consistent with an aggressive financial risk profile over the longer term.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 28, 2011-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
lowered its corporate credit rating on Harvey, Ill.-based Atkore InternationalInc. to 'B' from 'B+'. The rating outlook is stable.
At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on the company's senior
secured debt to 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B+'. The
recovery rating remains '3'.
All ratings are removed from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative
implications on Sept. 12, 2011.
"The downgrade reflects our assessment that the current cyclical downturn in
nonresidential construction, Atkore's largest end market, will continue to
constrain its profitability, contributing to a weaker financial risk profile,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Marie Shmaruk.
Previously, we had assumed that nonresidential construction activity would
pick up, albeit modestly, during the latter part of 2011 and improve further
in 2012. However, the recovery is taking longer than we had expected. Atkore
generated adjusted EBITDA of $123 million during fiscal year 2011, much lower
than the $165 million we had forecast. Consequently, total adjusted debt to
EBITDA exceeded 6.0x, a level we consider to be inconsistent with our view of
its "aggressive" financial risk profile (as our criteria define the term) and
the 'B+' rating.
Likewise, our expectations for fiscal 2012 are now less optimistic, with
demand remaining sluggish, though improving over 2011, and recent improvement
in steel prices aiding first-half operating performance. We now expect 2012
EBITDA in the $130 million to $140 million range compared with our previous
forecast of around $175 million. This should result in adjusted debt (adjusted
for operating leases and debt-like convertible preferred securities) to EBITDA
in the range of 5.5x to 6.0x, EBITDA interest coverage of less than 2.0x, and
funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt of less than 10%. We consider
these levels consistent with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and a
'B' rating. We assume a modest improvement in 2013 with EBITDA of about $145
million, adjusted debt to EBITDA of approximately 5.5x, and FFO to debt of
less than 10%, still consistent with a highly leveraged financial risk profile.
Primary Credit Analyst: Marie Shmaruk, New York (1) 212-438-7816;
marie_shmaruk@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Maurice Austin, New York (1) 212-438-2077;
maurice_austin@standardandpoors.com