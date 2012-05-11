Overview
-- U.S.-based titanium dioxide (TiO2) producer Kronos Worldwide Inc., a
subsidiary of U.S. holding company Valhi Inc., is obtaining a $125 million
asset-based revolving credit facility and issuing $600 million in term loans.
The company plans to use a portion of the proceeds to refinance senior secured
notes at its Germany-based subsidiary Kronos International Inc.
-- We are raising our corporate credit ratings on Valhi and Kronos
International Inc. to 'BB-' from 'B+'. At the same time, we are assigning our
'BB-' corporate credit rating to Kronos Worldwide Inc.
-- We are assigning our 'BB-' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating
to Kronos Worldwide's term loan facility.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that industry conditions,
operating results, and cash flow will continue to support credit quality and
that the company will not meaningfully increase debt leverage to fund growth
or shareholder rewards.
Rating Action
On May 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit ratings on Dallas-based Valhi Inc. and its subsidiary, Kronos
International Inc., to 'BB-' from 'B+'. At the same time, we assigned our
'BB-' corporate credit rating to Kronos Worldwide Inc. The outlook on all
these ratings is stable.
We also assigned our 'BB-' issue-level rating (same as the corporate credit
rating) to Kronos Worldwide's $600 million term loan facility due 2019. We
assigned this facility a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation of
average recovery (30% to 70%) in the event of a payment default. Upon
completion of the financing, the ratings on Kronos' existing senior secured
notes will be withdrawn.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our expectation that sustained strength in the TiO2
market over the next 12 to 24 months will support current operating results
and credit metrics, despite an increase in debt as a result of this
refinancing transaction. Although we remain cautious in our view on European
demand trends in 2012, we believe that tight conditions in the TiO2 market
will enable Kronos to increase selling prices to largely offset raw material
feedstock price increases. We also believe that management will be prudent in
its deployment of free cash flows and will not increase debt leverage to fund
growth or shareholder rewards.
The ratings reflect the company's limited focus on the cyclical,
commodity-based titanium dioxide (TiO2) market and very aggressive financial
policies. We also view the company's concentrated ownership and complex
corporate structure as limiting factors. However, the ratings also reflect our
expectation that favorable industry conditions will support Valhi's current
financial profile, as well as our belief that the company's growth and
shareholder rewards plans will not increase its debt leverage beyond our
expectations at the current ratings. We characterize the company's business
risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "significant."
Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect Valhi's credit metrics to remain
strong for the current rating, with funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted
debt greater than 45% over the next two years, compared with the 25% to 30%
expected at the current ratings. We expect that global demand will support
double-digit percentage annual TiO2 selling price increases over this period.
Although, we expect raw material feedstock price increases in a similar range
over this period, we expect TiO2 producers will be able to maintain EBITDA
margins near current levels by passing through these costs. Our forecast also
incorporates our expectation that the company will return a moderate amount of
cash to shareholders while business conditions remain favorable.
The financial metrics of Kronos' parent, Valhi, have improved significantly in
the past two years, with operating results benefiting from favorable industry
conditions. As of March 30, 2012, its total adjusted debt to EBITDA was about
1.2x, and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt was
about 70%. As of March 30, 2012, Valhi had about $780 million in total debt
(adjusted for operating leases, environmental liabilities, and postretirement
benefit obligations, and excluding loans from Snake River Sugar Co.), which we
expect to increase to about $900 million with the refinancing.
Pro forma for the refinancing, we expect Valhi's financial profile to weaken
only slightly, despite this increase in debt. At the current ratings, we do
not expect Valhi's growth strategies or acquisitions to result in sustained
additional debt or the deterioration of the company's credit metrics. Valhi
recognizes environmental liabilities of $55 million as of March 30, 2012.
However, this figure does not include several sites for which the company
cannot currently estimate costs.
Valhi is a holding company with about $2 billion in sales. It derives the bulk
of its revenues (more than 90% in 2011) and operating profits from its
majority ownership of Kronos Worldwide Inc., the world's third-largest
producer of TiO2. Although Kronos derives over 50% of its sales from Europe,
exposure to weaker economies is limited, with over 80% of European sales
coming from Northern Europe and Germany.
The company's operating performance has improved primarily as result of
sequential increases in pricing within its TiO2 business. We expect Valhi to
continue benefiting from tight supply and favorable pricing. For the next year
or two, we expect revenue growth to come primarily from stronger pricing,
because the company has limited flexibility to increase production volume
without meaningful capital spending. We also think continued price increases
will enable the company to maintain product profit margins, despite sharply
rising raw material ore costs pressuring its margins over the coming year.
We expect Valhi's longer-term growth to reflect the overall economy and key
end markets related to the housing and automotive sectors, as well as
population growth and rising standards of living in emerging markets. Because
of these factors, we expect Valhi to maintain profitability and to generate
strong free cash flow over the next few years.
The TiO2 industry is fairly concentrated, with five producers accounting for
more than 60% of global capacity. The industry experiences cyclical downturns
when falling demand leads to supply imbalances, and when raw material prices
fluctuate. As a result, producers' financial results can swing significantly
depending on economic conditions, the timing of new capacity additions, and
the impact of rising raw material costs. Recently, operating results have been
favorable, largely because of high industry capacity usage and improving
demand, which have supported higher pricing. We expect these trends to
continue for the next few years. However, over the longer term, new capacity
additions (including one recently announced by industry leader E.I. DuPont de
Nemours & Co.), could lead to a less favorable supply-demand relationship.
Liquidity
We consider Valhi's liquidity to be "adequate" and believe its cash sources
will more than cover its cash needs over the next two years--even in the event
of moderate, unforeseen EBITDA declines. Pro forma for the refinancing, we
expect the company to have about $50 million in cash and equivalents and about
$350 million available under committed credit facilities (on a consolidated
basis). We expect the company to continue producing strong free cash flow over
the next two years.
Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile are as
follows:
-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the
next two years.
-- We believe net sources would be positive, even with a 15% EBITDA
decline.
-- We believe the company has the ability to absorb low-probability
shocks, based on its cash flow and available liquidity.
As a result of the refinancing, we believe debt maturities are manageable. The
new term loan matures in 2019 and we expect the company will refinance Kronos
International's revolving credit facility due 2013 well in advance of its
maturity. The company also had approximately $109 million in underfunded
obligations for its U.S. and foreign pension and pension-related obligations
and $55 million in environmental and litigation-related liabilities as of
March 30, 2012, which should be manageable.
Recovery analysis
The company's $600 million term loan facility due 2019 is rated 'BB-' (the
same as the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '4', indicating
our expectation of average recovery (30% to 70%) in the event of a payment
default. For the complete recovery analysis, see our upcoming recovery report
on Kronos Worldwide, to be published on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Valhi will maintain its
improved financial profile and adequate liquidity. We expect favorable
industry conditions to support operating results and financial metrics over
the next two years. We also expect that management will maintain a prudent
approach to funding growth and shareholder rewards.
Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect Valhi to maintain financial metrics
that are strong for the current ratings. However, the highly cyclical,
commodity-based nature of the TiO2 industry and the company's very aggressive
financial policies limit the potential for higher ratings over the next year.
We could lower the ratings if unexpected business obstacles--such as a drastic
reduction in end-market demand or significantly higher-than-expected titanium
ore price increases--reduce the company's EBITDA margin to less than 10%. At
this point, we expect FFO to total adjusted debt to decrease to less than 20%.
We could also lower the ratings if the company uses additional debt to fund
growth plans or shareholder rewards without an offsetting improvement to its
business risk profile, or if environmental liabilities increase meaningfully
as a result of additional accounting disclosure on remediation obligations.
Ratings List
New Rating; Outlook Stable
Kronos Worldwide Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
US$600 mil term loan B bank ln due 2019 BB-
Recovery Rating 4
Upgraded
To From
Valhi Inc.
Kronos International Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- B+/Stable/--