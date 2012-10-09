Oct 9 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to the following the
Philadelphia, PA (the city) revenue bonds:
--Approximately $71 million water and wastewater revenue refunding bonds, series
2012.
The city expects to sell the bonds in a negotiated sale on Oct. 24. Proceeds of
the series 2012 bonds will refund outstanding parity debt (series 2001A and
series 2001B) for a net present value savings estimated at 13.5% of the refunded
bonds with no extension of maturity dates.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--$1.6 billion in outstanding water and wastewater revenue bonds at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The series 2012 bonds and outstanding parity bonds are secured by a senior lien
on combined net revenues of the city's water and sewer system. The series 2012
bonds will have a cash funded debt service reserve funded at the maximum annual
debt service amount.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ESSENTIAL SERVICE: The city's combined water and wastewater system (the system)
provides an essential service to a large and diverse service area.
SOUND MANAGEMENT AND STABLE OPERATIONS: Financial performance is satisfactory
for the rating category. Operating margins generate narrow but consistent debt
service coverage levels that are somewhat mitigated by a sound level of
liquidity and affordable rates.
ELEVATED DEBT LEVELS: Debt levels are moderately high and sizeable additional
borrowing plans are expected over the medium term. Escalation of debt levels
beyond what is currently included in the six-year capital improvement plan (CIP)
would likely pressure the current rating.
LARGE CAPITAL PLAN: The capital program remains sizeable, although required
projects stemming from a consent order do not appear onerous.
PROPOSED CHANGE IN RATING SETTING: Voter passage of a ballot referendum in
November 2012 would provide city council with the option of creating an
independent board authorized to establish water and sewer rates and charges.
While the change would likely add a level of political risk to the rate setting
process, Fitch views the shift as credit neutral.
BELOW-AVERAGE ECONOMIC CHARACTERISTICS: The service area exhibits weak income
levels and high unemployment, which contributes to chronically below-average
collection rates. This weakness is mitigated to a degree by the city's role as a
regional economic center.
AMPLE CAPACITY: Water supply and overall system treatment capacity are
sufficient for the foreseeable future.
CREDIT PROFILE
LARGE, DIVERSE CUSTOMER BASE
The water system serves a diverse customer base consisting of the 1.5 million
residents of the city as well as an additional 150,000 people in neighboring
Bucks, Montgomery and Delaware Counties (Fitch rates Montgomery County's general
obligation bonds 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook). Of the nearly 480,000 water
customer accounts, the vast majority are residential (83%) and the 10 largest
users account for just 13% of total billings.
The wastewater system serves a more expansive area that includes an estimated
population of nearly 2.2 million people. In addition to retail service, the city
maintains 11 wholesale agreements for wastewater service and two wholesale
contracts for water service with customers outside of the city. In total,
wholesale revenues accounted for a moderate 7% of total system revenues in
fiscal 2011. All wholesale agreements are current and management does not
anticipate future departures of wholesale customers.
SUFFICENT CAPACITY
Average daily water demand is comfortably below permitted water supply and
treatment capacity at all facilities, and daily wastewater flows are well within
treatment plant permit limits. Available water supply is sufficient for the
foreseeable future, although significant water loss persists. Unauthorized
consumption was reduced by a notable 40% during the 1990s, but progress has
since stalled as non-revenue water has averaged about 30% annually over the last
10 years.
Below-average collection rates continue to be a key credit concern. On a current
basis annual collections typically average 87%. Delinquent collections are
recovered through an enforcement process and property tax lien sales, but both
are only somewhat effective as total collections approximate 97%. Management
conservatively budgets for an 85% collection rate of current year revenues and a
nominal percentage of delinquent charges.
SOUND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT
Fitch believes the system's financial operations are well managed, despite
historically tight debt service coverage levels. Management continues to budget
to meet its bond-required rate covenant of 1.2 times (x) senior annual debt
service (ADS), although actual results typically outperform budgeted
expectations. Net revenues covered all-in ADS by 1.4x in fiscal 2011 and
available liquidity, which includes a rate stabilization fund (RSF), remained in
excess of 250 days cash on hand. Both metrics are acceptable for the rating
category.
Affordable user charges provide the system with ample flexibility. Yearly rate
increases have averaged a manageable 5.5% since 2002, leaving the average
combined water and sewer bill currently equal to a moderate 1.6% of median
household income (MHI). Including the city's stormwater fee (levied according to
the amount of impervious area a rate-payer owns), monthly charges rise to what
Fitch considers above average at 2.1% of MHI. Nonetheless, the system's charges
remain affordable in comparison to regional water and sewer systems.
Projected results through fiscal 2018 appear achievable in Fitch's view. Based
on annual rate hikes of 4.5% through fiscal 2016 and 5% thereafter through 2018,
debt service coverage ramps up slightly--driven in part by management's revised
targeted minimum coverage level of 1.3x senior lien ADS. Financial projections
conservatively assume no growth in customer accounts, wage increases ranging
from 1%-3% annually, and an average increase in operating expenditures of about
3.5%. Similar to prior forecasts, sizeable outflows from the RSF are projected
through fiscal 2016. However, Fitch believes actual results will continue to
outperform budgeted expectations, leaving liquidity intact.
ENVIRONMENTAL REGULATIONS DRIVE LARGE CAPITAL PROGRAM
After several years of negotiations, the Pennsylvania Department of
Environmental Protection (PA DEP) and the city signed a consent order and
agreement (the COA) in June 2011 requiring the city to substantially eliminate
combined sewer overflows (CSOs) over the next 25 years. To comply with the COA,
the city is employing its Green City, Clean Waters Program (the program), which
will utilize largely green technologies to capture rainwater runoff that would
otherwise infiltrate and overwhelm the system's sewer system. The program also
offers a credit to customers willing to reduce the amount of impervious area on
their property in favor of more green space.
Compliance with the COA will require the city to spend approximately $2.4
billion over the next 25 years. The program also includes wastewater treatment
facility enhancements and pipe renewal and replacement. Fitch views the program
favorably, considering alternative strategies to mitigate CSOs (including the
construction of tunnels and storage tanks) would cost substantially more.
LEVERAGED SYSTEM
Including the COA, projected capital spending through fiscal 2018 totals $1.5
billion, about 80% of which will be debt funded with the current offering and
additional yearly borrowings between fiscals 2014-2018. Pay-out of existing debt
is above average for a utility system. Descending annual debt service
requirements will allow future issuances to be structured in a way that should
not prompt a material increase in annual debt carrying costs beyond current
levels.
Debt levels are elevated compared to similarly rated systems, although relative
to other large, older urban systems debt levels are more in the moderate range.
Debt/net plant (90%) and all-in debt service as a percentage of gross revenues
(33%) have remained consistent with prior years, but will increase going forward
with the expected $1.3 billion in additional borrowing by 2018. Despite the
rapid payout rate of existing debt, Fitch expects a roughly 35% increase in the
amount of debt outstanding by 2018--based the current CIP and adjusting for
principal amortization.
ECONOMIC IMPORTANCE OF THE CITY OFFSETS WEAK SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS
Philadelphia, as both a city and county and with an estimated population of
almost 1.5 million residents, benefits from its role as a regional economic
center with a stable employment base weighted in the higher education and
healthcare sectors. The city's August 2012 unemployment rate of 11.5% remains
unchanged from one year prior and is notably higher than the broader MSA (9%)
and the state (8.2%) averages. The city's poverty rate remains high at close to
25%, and income levels on both a per capita and median household level are just
75% of the state and national averages. Socioeconomic indicators for the
surrounding counties are notably stronger.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in the U.S. Municipal
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by
information from Creditscope and Burton & Associates (Rate Consultants).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012);
--'Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Guidelines' (Aug. 3, 2012);
--'2012 Water and Sewer Medians' (Dec. 8, 2011);
--'2012 Outlook: Water and Sewer Sector' (Dec. 8, 2011).
