Overview
-- We are raising our long-term issuer credit rating on Halifax Regional
Municipality to 'AA-' from 'A+'.
-- The upgrade reflects our view of improved budgetary performance and
maintenance of moderate debt levels.
-- In part, the ratings reflect our view of strong liquidity and stable
economic performance.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that in the next two
years, Halifax will continue to produce healthy operating surpluses (exceeding
10% of operating revenue) and modest after-capital deficits and that liquidity
levels will remain above 150% of debt service.
Rating Action
On May 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
issuer credit rating on Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), in the Province
of Nova Scotia (A+/Stable/A-1+), to 'AA-' from 'A+' on improved budgetary
performance and maintenance of moderate debt levels. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating on HRM reflects Standard & Poor's assessment of the following
credit strengths:
-- Strong liquidity. Standard & Poor's expects that free cash and liquid
assets will remain relatively stable in fiscal years 2012 and 2013. At fiscal
year-end 2011 (March 31), free cash and liquid assets stood at about C$101
million (or slightly more than 200% of 12 months' debt service). A C$100
million line of credit also bolsters the city's liquidity;
-- Steady economic performance. In the next two-to-three years, we
believe local economic activity will increase, particularly in the
manufacturing sector, as a result of a C$25 billion federal government
shipbuilding contract awarded to Irving Shipyard Inc., a local shipbuilder. In
our opinion, HRM's nominal GDP per capita was close to the provincial average
of about C$38,500 at the end of 2011. Its large share of public-sector
employment (which stems from provincial school boards, hospitals,
universities, and colleges) and the city's administration provide a high level
of employment stability; and
-- Healthy budgetary performance. In our opinion, with an increased
focus on addressing its infrastructure gap, Halifax's after-capital budgetary
performance will remain in a moderate deficit position in the next two years.
Nevertheless, we also expect that the city will continue to produce a strong
operating surplus of greater than 10% of operating revenue. HRM has
consistently produced very strong operating balance (as a share of operating
revenues), with surpluses in the past three years of 15%-17%. Nevertheless,
somewhat mitigating these results are negative after-capital balances, which
came in at a deficit of 0.2% of total revenues at fiscal year-end 2011. Strong
surpluses allow HRM to fund a significant portion of its capital expenditures
and as a result, to minimize its debenture issuance.
We believe HRM's limited financial flexibility partially offsets these credit
strengths. Halifax faces a limited ability to cut expenses on the operating
side largely because of significant pressure of operating costs and the
rehabilitation requirements of existing infrastructure. Furthermore, existing
residential assessment, the city's largest revenue driver, is capped at CPI,
limiting revenue growth. At fiscal year-end 2011, Halifax's modifiable
revenues represented 89.8% of adjusted operating revenue and capital
expenditures were 25.7% of total expenditures.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that HRM will
continue to produce healthy operating surpluses (exceeding 10% of operating
revenues) and modest after-capital deficits in the next two years. We also
expect that the city will maintain liquidity of more than 150% of debt
service. We believe that the growth will be moderate in 2012 and 2013 as the
local economy begins to see benefits from the federal shipbuilding contract. A
material increase in the debt burden beyond our expectations such that
tax-supported debt represents more than 120% of consolidated operating
revenue, or a significant decline in liquidity to less than 120% of debt
service within the next two years could place downward pressure on the
ratings. A sustained material decline in the debt burden coupled with
strengthening cash and investment holdings and solid financial results, that
include positive after-capital balances, are definite preconditions for a
positive rating action during our two-year outlook horizon.
Ratings List
Rating Raised
Halifax Regional Municipality
To From
Issuer credit rating AA-/Stable/-- A+/Positive/--
