Overview
-- Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASM International's
(ASMI's) capitalization and the operating results of its front-end
segment
notably improved in 2011, thanks to the group's restructuring efforts.
-- Moreover, we expect ASMI's profitability and cash flow generation to
strengthen further in light of improving industry demand in the second half of
2012 and in 2013.
-- We are revising our outlook on ASMI to positive from stable and
affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate rating.
-- The positive outlook reflects the likelihood that we could raise the
rating if the front-end's underlying profitability continues to improve and if
the group maintains the solid net financial cash position at the Frond-End
segment.
Rating Action
On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on The
Netherlands-based semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASM International N.V.
(ASMI) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the long-term
corporate credit rating at 'BB-'.
In addition, we affirmed our 'BB-' issue rating on the group's outstanding
EUR150 million convertible bond, due 2014. The recovery rating remains unchanged
at '3', indicating meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a default.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that ASMI's financial risk profile has
strengthened in 2011 and will likely improve further over the next 12-18
months, primarily thanks to improving industry demand for semiconductor
equipment. Furthermore, in our view, ASMI's business risk profile could
strengthen in the medium term, due to increasing demand for atomic layer
deposition technology, where its front-end segment currently has a strong
niche market position. As a result, we forecast improving profit margins and
cash flow generation at ASMI's front-end segment through the industry cycle.
In our base case, we think that group revenues will likely decline to about
EUR1.5 billion in 2012, from more than EUR1.6 billion in 2011. But they should
recover to about EUR1.6 billion in 2013, primarily thanks to improving industry
demand for ASMI's front-end segment and for its 52%-owned Hong Kong
subsidiary, ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. (ASMPT; not rated). We expect revenue
growth to be supported by higher revenues for atomic layer deposition
equipment and a recovery in demand of LED (light-emitting diode) and back-end
process equipment. Furthermore, we expect the group's gross and operating
margins (excluding impairments and special items) to meaningfully recover from
an expected low of 7% in the first quarter of 2012 and meaningfully exceed the
17% reported in 2011. In addition, we expect ASMI to at least maintain its
currently strong net financial cash position at the Frond-End segment, which
stood at EUR91 million on March 31, 2012, up from EUR10 million on March 31,
2011.
This is primarily because we expect ASMI to generate positive free cash flow
at its front-end operations and maintain a moderately conservative financial
policy with regard to the application of ASMPT's sizeable dividend payments
(EUR87 million in 2011) in the medium term.
We assess ASMI's business risk profile as "weak", which reflects the highly
cyclical and competitive nature of the industry, the still relatively small
scope of ASMI's front-end operations, substantial technology risks, and a
concentrated customer base. These factors are partly offset by what we see as
the group's established niche market positions, solid technological product
portfolio, and ASMPT's strong profitability.
Our assessment of ASMI's financial risk profile as "significant" reflects the
only modest free cash flow generation of its front-end operations through the
cycle and the high dividend leakage to minority shareholders. Cash flow from
ASMPT is restricted to semiannual dividend payments. These constraints are
partly offset by the group's solid capitalization, including large cash
balances, and the high value of ASMI's stake in ASMPT relative to its
financial debt.
Liquidity
We assess ASMI's liquidity profile as "adequate" under our criteria, supported
by our view that the group's liquidity sources will exceed its funding needs
by more than 2x in 2012 and 2013. However, we do not consider this liquidity
profile to be "strong" under our criteria. This is primarily due to our
assessment that the group has only satisfactory standing in the credit
markets.
We estimate that ASMI's liquidity sources will be in excess of EUR0.7 billion
over the next 12 months. These include:
-- Access to a committed stand-by revolving credit facility (RCF) of EUR150
million due July 2014, which was fully available as of March 31, 2012.
-- Significant funds from operations in excess of EUR200 million.
-- Surplus cash, which we calculate as the difference between available
cash balances and about EUR50 million that we estimate as required for
operations. As of March 31, 2012, cash on hand amounted to EUR405 million, of
which EUR156 million was held at ASMPT.
We estimate ASMI's liquidity needs in 2012 and 2013 potentially in excess of
EUR0.3 billion. These include primarily up to EUR100 million in working-capital
needs in case of a significant industry recovery, meaningful capital
expenditures of about EUR80 million-EUR90 million, modest debt maturities, and
large dividends to ASMPT's minority shareholders and ASMI's shareholders.
The RCF is secured by a portion of ASMI's stake in ASMPT and contains
maintenance financial covenants, under which we forecast that ASMI will have
significant headroom in the next 18 months.
We note that the documentation for the EUR150 million convertible bonds due 2014
contains a call option, which ASMI could exercise in 2012, if the stock price
exceeds the conversion price of the bonds by 130% in 20 out of 30 consecutive
trading days on or after Nov. 27, 2012. Should ASMI elect to exercise this
call option, we anticipate that the company's liquidity would remain
"adequate" with a ratio of sources to uses above 1.2x.
Recovery analysis
The EUR150 million senior unsecured convertible bonds issued by ASMI and due in
2014 are rated 'BB-', in line with the long-term corporate credit rating on
ASMI. The recovery rating on these bonds is '3', indicating our expectation of
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
The bonds rank junior to debt facilities at the operating company level. While
we see coverage as higher than the indicated range, we have capped the
recovery rating at '3' in accordance with our criteria. Our criteria specify
that the recovery ratings on unsecured debt issued by corporate entities with
corporate credit ratings of 'BB-' or higher are generally capped at '3' to
account for the risk that their recovery prospects are at greater risk of
being impaired by the issuance of additional priority or pari passu debt prior
to default.
We have valued ASMI on a going-concern basis, given the leading market
positions of its front- and back-end operations, and its valuable intellectual
property. Our hypothetical default scenario has default being triggered by a
very strong cyclical downturn resulting in low demand for ASMI's products. In
this scenario we assume a default in 2016. At the hypothetical point of
default, our estimate of the stressed enterprise value is about EUR375 million
(including a stress value of the 52% stake in ASMPT, which, in our opinion, is
the group's most valuable asset). In addition, we assume that ASMI will
refinance its existing convertible bonds and EUR150 million RCF prior to their
maturing in 2014.
Our recovery ratings on the bonds are based on the current capital structure,
which, given the weak documentary protections (in particular against raising
new debt), could change materially on the path to default. Any change in the
group's financial policy and capital structure--such as additional debt raised
with parity or priority to these unsecured debt instruments--could
significantly affect our hypothetical default scenario and payment waterfall
analysis. As a result, this would impair recovery prospects for the bonds and
is reflected in our capping of the recovery rating at '3'.
In our view, it could severely harm recovery prospects for bondholders if
back-end operations were no longer part of the group and the rated debt
remained outstanding. Under this scenario, we could lower the issue ratings on
the convertible bonds by multiple notches, given that the stressed enterprise
value largely reflects the value of the ASMI's stake in ASMPT.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could raise the
long-term rating on ASMI in the next 12 months, if the front-end's
profitability continues to improve and if the group at least maintains its
current net financial cash position. An upgrade would hinge upon ASMI's
ability to generate operating margins well in excess of 10% in the front-end
segment on a sustainable basis. At the same time, an upgrade would depend on
ASMPT's demonstrably improving its operating margins above 20% and continuing
to distribute solid dividends to ASMI.
We would likely revise the outlook to stable if we considered that ASMI's
profitability would not materially improve over the next 12 months from
current levels or if net financial cash position at the front-end segment
turned into a net financial debt position as a result of large shareholder
distributions.
Ratings List
CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed
To From
ASM International N.V.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Positive/-- BB-/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured BB- BB-
Recovery Rating 3 3
