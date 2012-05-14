(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASM International's (ASMI's) capitalization and the operating results of its front-end segment notably improved in 2011, thanks to the group's restructuring efforts. -- Moreover, we expect ASMI's profitability and cash flow generation to strengthen further in light of improving industry demand in the second half of 2012 and in 2013. -- We are revising our outlook on ASMI to positive from stable and affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate rating. -- The positive outlook reflects the likelihood that we could raise the rating if the front-end's underlying profitability continues to improve and if the group maintains the solid net financial cash position at the Frond-End segment. Rating Action On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on The Netherlands-based semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASM International N.V. (ASMI) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the long-term corporate credit rating at 'BB-'. In addition, we affirmed our 'BB-' issue rating on the group's outstanding EUR150 million convertible bond, due 2014. The recovery rating remains unchanged at '3', indicating meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a default. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view that ASMI's financial risk profile has strengthened in 2011 and will likely improve further over the next 12-18 months, primarily thanks to improving industry demand for semiconductor equipment. Furthermore, in our view, ASMI's business risk profile could strengthen in the medium term, due to increasing demand for atomic layer deposition technology, where its front-end segment currently has a strong niche market position. As a result, we forecast improving profit margins and cash flow generation at ASMI's front-end segment through the industry cycle. In our base case, we think that group revenues will likely decline to about EUR1.5 billion in 2012, from more than EUR1.6 billion in 2011. But they should recover to about EUR1.6 billion in 2013, primarily thanks to improving industry demand for ASMI's front-end segment and for its 52%-owned Hong Kong subsidiary, ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. (ASMPT; not rated). We expect revenue growth to be supported by higher revenues for atomic layer deposition equipment and a recovery in demand of LED (light-emitting diode) and back-end process equipment. Furthermore, we expect the group's gross and operating margins (excluding impairments and special items) to meaningfully recover from an expected low of 7% in the first quarter of 2012 and meaningfully exceed the 17% reported in 2011. In addition, we expect ASMI to at least maintain its currently strong net financial cash position at the Frond-End segment, which stood at EUR91 million on March 31, 2012, up from EUR10 million on March 31, 2011. This is primarily because we expect ASMI to generate positive free cash flow at its front-end operations and maintain a moderately conservative financial policy with regard to the application of ASMPT's sizeable dividend payments (EUR87 million in 2011) in the medium term. We assess ASMI's business risk profile as "weak", which reflects the highly cyclical and competitive nature of the industry, the still relatively small scope of ASMI's front-end operations, substantial technology risks, and a concentrated customer base. These factors are partly offset by what we see as the group's established niche market positions, solid technological product portfolio, and ASMPT's strong profitability. Our assessment of ASMI's financial risk profile as "significant" reflects the only modest free cash flow generation of its front-end operations through the cycle and the high dividend leakage to minority shareholders. Cash flow from ASMPT is restricted to semiannual dividend payments. These constraints are partly offset by the group's solid capitalization, including large cash balances, and the high value of ASMI's stake in ASMPT relative to its financial debt. Liquidity We assess ASMI's liquidity profile as "adequate" under our criteria, supported by our view that the group's liquidity sources will exceed its funding needs by more than 2x in 2012 and 2013. However, we do not consider this liquidity profile to be "strong" under our criteria. This is primarily due to our assessment that the group has only satisfactory standing in the credit markets. We estimate that ASMI's liquidity sources will be in excess of EUR0.7 billion over the next 12 months. These include: -- Access to a committed stand-by revolving credit facility (RCF) of EUR150 million due July 2014, which was fully available as of March 31, 2012. -- Significant funds from operations in excess of EUR200 million. -- Surplus cash, which we calculate as the difference between available cash balances and about EUR50 million that we estimate as required for operations. As of March 31, 2012, cash on hand amounted to EUR405 million, of which EUR156 million was held at ASMPT. We estimate ASMI's liquidity needs in 2012 and 2013 potentially in excess of EUR0.3 billion. These include primarily up to EUR100 million in working-capital needs in case of a significant industry recovery, meaningful capital expenditures of about EUR80 million-EUR90 million, modest debt maturities, and large dividends to ASMPT's minority shareholders and ASMI's shareholders. The RCF is secured by a portion of ASMI's stake in ASMPT and contains maintenance financial covenants, under which we forecast that ASMI will have significant headroom in the next 18 months. We note that the documentation for the EUR150 million convertible bonds due 2014 contains a call option, which ASMI could exercise in 2012, if the stock price exceeds the conversion price of the bonds by 130% in 20 out of 30 consecutive trading days on or after Nov. 27, 2012. Should ASMI elect to exercise this call option, we anticipate that the company's liquidity would remain "adequate" with a ratio of sources to uses above 1.2x. Recovery analysis The EUR150 million senior unsecured convertible bonds issued by ASMI and due in 2014 are rated 'BB-', in line with the long-term corporate credit rating on ASMI. The recovery rating on these bonds is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The bonds rank junior to debt facilities at the operating company level. While we see coverage as higher than the indicated range, we have capped the recovery rating at '3' in accordance with our criteria. Our criteria specify that the recovery ratings on unsecured debt issued by corporate entities with corporate credit ratings of 'BB-' or higher are generally capped at '3' to account for the risk that their recovery prospects are at greater risk of being impaired by the issuance of additional priority or pari passu debt prior to default. We have valued ASMI on a going-concern basis, given the leading market positions of its front- and back-end operations, and its valuable intellectual property. Our hypothetical default scenario has default being triggered by a very strong cyclical downturn resulting in low demand for ASMI's products. In this scenario we assume a default in 2016. At the hypothetical point of default, our estimate of the stressed enterprise value is about EUR375 million (including a stress value of the 52% stake in ASMPT, which, in our opinion, is the group's most valuable asset). In addition, we assume that ASMI will refinance its existing convertible bonds and EUR150 million RCF prior to their maturing in 2014. Our recovery ratings on the bonds are based on the current capital structure, which, given the weak documentary protections (in particular against raising new debt), could change materially on the path to default. Any change in the group's financial policy and capital structure--such as additional debt raised with parity or priority to these unsecured debt instruments--could significantly affect our hypothetical default scenario and payment waterfall analysis. As a result, this would impair recovery prospects for the bonds and is reflected in our capping of the recovery rating at '3'. In our view, it could severely harm recovery prospects for bondholders if back-end operations were no longer part of the group and the rated debt remained outstanding. Under this scenario, we could lower the issue ratings on the convertible bonds by multiple notches, given that the stressed enterprise value largely reflects the value of the ASMI's stake in ASMPT. Outlook The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could raise the long-term rating on ASMI in the next 12 months, if the front-end's profitability continues to improve and if the group at least maintains its current net financial cash position. An upgrade would hinge upon ASMI's ability to generate operating margins well in excess of 10% in the front-end segment on a sustainable basis. At the same time, an upgrade would depend on ASMPT's demonstrably improving its operating margins above 20% and continuing to distribute solid dividends to ASMI. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Positive/-- BB-/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BB- BB- Recovery Rating 3 3 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)