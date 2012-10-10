(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 10 - Fitch Ratings has placed NCG Banco SA's (NCG) Support Rating (SR)
of '3' and its Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BB+' on Rating Watch Negative
(RWN). As a result, its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+', which is
based on the moderate probability of the authorities supporting the bank, and
its Short-term IDR of 'B', have also been placed on RWN. At the same time, Fitch
has affirmed NCG's Viability Rating (VR) of 'c'. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of this comment.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING and SRF
The rating actions reflect Fitch's belief that there is a moderate probability
that NCG will continue to be supported by Spain's Fund of Orderly Bank
Restructuring (FROB) with the ultimate goal of restoring the bank's viability,
after undergoing a restructuring plan and transferring its real estate exposure
to an asset management company.
However, because of the bank's problems and high recapitalisation needs, there
is heightened risk that an orderly resolution could take place. This could
include a recapitalisation plan for NCG's future sale, but also alternative
scenarios that, even if customer depositors are fully compensated as the agency
would expect, could still qualify as some form of default or 'restricted
default' under Fitch's definitions and criteria. As a result, the Support
Rating, SRF and IDRs have been placed on RWN. NCG has relatively few
non-customer deposit senior unsecured liabilities on which it might be
considered politically acceptable or rational to enforce losses.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS - VR
NCG's VR has been affirmed at 'c' to reflect the exceptionally high levels of
fundamental credit risk that remain and that the failure of the bank (under
Fitch's definitions) is imminent or inevitable. Its exposure to the stressed
Spanish real estate market means NCG is in need of substantial recapitalisation,
as was confirmed recently by the results of the stress test undertaken by Oliver
Wyman published at end-September 2012.
DATED SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
NCG's dated subordinated debt has been downgraded to 'C' from 'CC' to reflect a
high risk of large losses being enforced onto these instruments in line with the
burden sharing laid out in the MOU and in Royal Decree Law 24/2012. Its upper
Tier 2 debt and preferred stock have been affirmed at 'C' for the same reason.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING, SRFs and IDRs
On the downside, NCG's IDRs, SR and SRF are sensitive to a downgrade of the
Spanish sovereign rating or to any change in Fitch's assumptions around the
level of support available to the bank, and in the near term, one of the
alternative orderly resolution scenarios arising.
On the upside, NCG's IDR could ultimately be affirmed or upgraded were the bank
to be recapitalised and its VR upgraded to 'bb+' or higher or if the bank were
to be recapitalised and sold to a higher-rated bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Upon the confirmation or execution of any recapitalisation plan (due by
end-November 2012) Fitch would downgrade NCG's VR to 'f', reflecting the bank's
failure under Fitch's definitions. After recapitalisation, the agency will
re-assess NCG's VR and upgrade it to a level commensurate with its post-support
credit profile.
The rating actions are as follows:
NCG:
Long-term IDR: 'BB+' placed on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'B' placed on RWN
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'c'
Support Rating: '3' placed on RWN
Support Rating Floor: 'BB+' placed on RWN
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: 'BB+' placed on RWN
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: 'B' placed on RWN
Subordinated lower tier 2 debt: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC'
Subordinated upper tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'C'
Preferred stock: affirmed at 'C'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
