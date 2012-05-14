(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 14 - Upstream oil and gas firms have on average kept a lid on
finding, development, and acquisition (FD&A) costs over the past three years,
even as higher crude oil prices have pushed industry capex and service costs up
quickly.
Based on a sample of recent cost trends for rated exploration and production
(E&P) companies, Fitch Ratings believes that advances in drilling technology and
improved efficiency are having a materially positive impact on the ability of
these firms to manage FD&A cost inflation.
While capex budgets have increased dramatically across the E&P space over the
last several years, recent increases in finding costs per barrel of oil
equivalent (boe) have been modest. In large part, we think this reflects the
impact of rapid advances in technology and efficiency.
A key driver in this regard is improvement in horizontal drilling techniques,
including increased frack stages per well, faster well completion as crews move
down the learning curve, and other technological advances linked to the North
American shale boom.
As crude oil prices surged in 2011, a sample of FD&A costs rose at a much slower
rate than during the last major run up in prices in 2008. Median 2011 FD&A costs
of $18.51 per boe for firms in the Fitch sample compare favorably with the
$20.31 per boe figure in 2008. This improvement occurred despite interim
drilling and service cost inflation, and despite the fact that 2011 crude oil
prices significantly exceeded 2008 price levels using waterborne Brent as a
benchmark ($110.86/barrel Brent in 2011 versus $98.07/barrel in 2008).
Over a three-year period, FD&A costs for our sample companies were flat, and
finding costs fell by about 10% on average from 2008 highs.
The technology and efficiency gains seen over the last few years have pushed
well productivity up significantly across the upstream space. This, in turn, has
driven reserve recoveries higher, helping to blunt the effect of higher drilling
and service costs.
While $100-plus crude oil prices have swelled the coffers of E&P companies
beyond levels imagined a few years ago, operational metrics such as FD&A costs
per BOE and reserve replacement remain vital to an understanding of long-term
credit quality in the sector. This is especially important in light of the
cyclical nature of the E&P business and the fact that investment decisions made
today can affect producers' cost structures and profitability for years to come.
For additional details on E&P firms' operational metrics, including analysis of
recent FD&A and reserve trends, see the Fitch special report "Statistical Review
of U.S. E&P Companies," dated May 10, 2012, at www.fitchratings.com.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)