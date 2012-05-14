(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Financiero de Ahorros, S.A's. (BFA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' and Bankia S.A's Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'. Both IDRs are at their Support Rating Floors (SRF). The Outlook on both Long-term IDRs is Stable. Fitch has also downgraded BFA's and Bankia's Viability Ratings (VR) to 'c' from 'bb-' and removed the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on BFA's VR. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. Bankia's and BFA's Long-term IDRs and Bankia's senior unsecured debt ratings are driven by their respective SRFs. Fitch believes there to be a high probability that the Spanish authorities would support Bankia given its systemic importance as Spain's fourth largest bank. BFA's SRF reflects the agency's view that there is a moderate chance that the Spanish authorities would support BFA, a holding company, to prevent contagion and reputational risk from spreading to Bankia. The SRFs and Long-term IDRs of both Bankia and BFA are potentially sensitive to a downgrade of the Spanish sovereign rating, particularly were the current 'A'/Negative Outlook rating ever to be downgraded by more than one notch. The downgrade of BFA's VR to 'c' reflects Fitch's view that its failure is imminent according to Fitch's definitions. BFA has exceptionally high levels of fundamental credit risk given its indebtedness and the weaknesses of its main asset, a 46% stake in Bankia (market capitalisation of just EUR4.1bn as of 11 May 2012). Other investments include a repo-funded Spanish government securities portfolio, which is mostly used for carry trade purposes, industrial stakes and around EUR7bn of problematic land exposures. On 9 May 2012, BFA's board of directors requested regulatory approval for the conversion of EUR4.5bn of convertible preference shares, subscribed to by Spain's Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB), into ordinary share capital. Their conversion would give the Spanish state significant control over BFA. Additional support/actions are also likely to be needed in order to reinforce BFA's capital levels. Measures such as these would be likely to be considered by Fitch to be extraordinary support and result in BFA's VR being downgraded to 'f'. The downgrade of Bankia's VR reflects its weak profitability, funding and liquidity (with a high reliance on funds from European Central Bank and clearing house repos) and its high exposure to the collapsed Spanish real estate sector. Fitch views the increased level of real estate coverage requirements announced by the Spanish government on 11 May 2012 as a positive step forward. Nevertheless, Bankia's real estate exposures are still under reserved and non-performing loans levels are under pressure given Spain's weak economic outlook. These considerations, notably the pressure on Bankia's capitalisation arising from its need to significantly raise provisions, mean Fitch believes the failure of the bank under its definitions to be imminent and that external extraordinary support will be required. The receipt of extraordinary support would result in Bankia's VR being downgraded to 'f'. Fitch views the appointment of Mr. Goirigolazarri as the new President of BFA and Bankia as positive for the group given his long track record in retail banking having held various key positions at BBVA, the most recent being CEO. Bankia's future is likely to entail significant deleveraging and downsizing. Given the Spanish economy is in its second recession and growth prospects are weak, this will not be an easy task. Bankia has a nationwide presence in Spain and controls an 11% deposit market share. In line with Fitch's criteria on Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities, as a result of the above rating action, BFA's subordinated debt and preference shares have also been downgraded highlighting a greater probability of non-performance under Fitch's definitions. BFA's government guaranteed debt represents the vast majority of BFA's senior unsecured liabilities and is rated in line with the Spanish sovereign rating. It would thus be sensitive to any change in that rating. The rating actions are as follows: BFA: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B ' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'c' from 'bb-', removed from RWN Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'CC' from 'B+', removed from RWN Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: downgraded to 'C' from 'B', removed from RWN Preference shares: downgrade to 'C' from 'CC' Government-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'A' Bankia: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'c' from 'bb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'BBB+emr' Government-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'A' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)