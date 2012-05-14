May 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BB+' issue rating to AerCap Aviation Solutions B.V.'s notes maturing in
2017, a rule 144A offering with registration rights. AerCap Aviation Solution's
parent, AerCap Holdings N.V. (BBB-/Stable/--), guarantees the notes. The company
will use proceeds to invest in aircraft and repay debt. The issue rating is one
notch below the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating because of the large percentage
of secured debt in AerCap's capital structure--secured debt and securitizations
equal about two-thirds of its total assets.
The rating on AerCap Holdings N.V. reflects its position as a major provider
of aircraft operating leases, ownership of new-technology aircraft with
relatively stable asset values, and our expectation that the company will
maintain a relatively consistent financial profile through 2013, despite the
addition of 38 aircraft over that period. We expect funds from operations
(FFO) to debt to remain about 10%, acceptable for an aircraft leasing company.
Inherent risks of cyclical demand and lease rates for aircraft, as well as a
substantial percentage of encumbered assets, limit the credit rating. We
characterize AerCap's business risk profile as "satisfactory," its financial
risk profile as "significant," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our
criteria.
The outlook is stable. We expect AerCap's financial profile to remain
relatively consistent through 2013, despite incremental debt to fund the
addition of a substantial number of committed aircraft deliveries over that
period, with potential further acquisitions through sale/leasebacks. We could
raise ratings if aircraft lease rates improved significantly from current
levels because of stronger demand, resulting in FFO to debt increasing to the
mid-teens percent area for a sustained period. We could lower ratings if lease
rates deteriorated, causing FFO to debt to decline to the high-single-digit
percent area for a sustained period, or if the company's access to capital
became constrained (which could occur if Europe's sovereign debt problems
expand into a global financial crisis).
RATINGS LIST
AerCap Holdings N.V.
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
AerCap Aviation Solutions B.V.
New notes due 2017 BB+