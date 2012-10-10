Overview
-- Bloomin' Brands Inc., the parent company of OSI Restaurants
Partners LLC, completed an IPO and used the proceeds along with cash to reduce
debt, achieving significant reduction in debt leverage.
-- We are raising the ratings on OSI Restaurant Partners LLC, including
its corporate credit rating, to 'B+' from 'B' based on an improved financial
risk profile and continued positive operating performance
-- We also assigned a 'B+' corporate credit rating to Bloomin' Brands
Inc., as well as a 'BB' issue rating and a '1' recovery rating to OSI
Restaurant Partners LLC's proposed $225 million revolving credit facility due
2017 and $1.0 billion term loan due 2019.
-- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that continued positive
operating momentum will contribute to further strengthening of credit metrics.
Rating Action
On Oct. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the ratings on OSI
Restaurant Partners LLC, including its corporate credit rating to 'B+' from
'B'. We also assigned a 'B+' corporate credit rating to Bloomin' Brands Inc.,
the parent company of OSI Restaurant Partners LLC. The outlook is positive for
both companies.
At the same time, we assigned a 'BB' issue level rating and a '1' recovery
rating to the proposed $225 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and
$1.0 billion term loan due 2019.
Proceeds from the new bank facilities will be used to refinance borrowings
outstanding under its existing $150 million working capital revolving credit
facility due 2013, $100 million capital expenditure revolving credit facility
due 2013, and $1.0 billion term loan due 2014. Upon the completion of the
refinancing, we will withdraw the ratings on the existing bank facilities.
Rationale
The rating on Bloomin' Brands Inc. reflects our assessment of its "fair"
business risk profile and our expectation that the financial risk profile will
remain "aggressive" in the next 12 months. We also believe debt leverage will
improve to the mid- to low-4x area because of continued sales and cash flow
growth. We expect the recent brand revitalization initiatives and cost savings
from productivity improvements to contribute to further strengthening of
credit measures in 2012, despite commodity cost pressure and weak consumer
spending.
We view Bloomin' Brands' business profile as "fair," reflecting its position
as one of the largest casual-dining restaurant companies in the U.S., good
progress in its brand revitalization efforts, and improving operating
efficiencies. Its brands--Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, and
Bonefish Grill--all have strong market positions. These factors are partly
offset by the intensely competitive and mature nature of the casual dining
industry and expected commodity cost pressure. The company's largest
competitors are Brinker International and Darden Restaurants Inc.
Our 2012 forecast assumes:
-- Sales growth of about 4%
-- EBITDA growth of about 3%
-- Stable operating margins
-- Improvement of 20 basis points (bps) in the operating margins
-- Weaker, but healthy free operating cash flow
We expect OSI to continue to achieve positive sales growth in 2012 and 2013.
We expect sales growth of about 4% because of an increase in comparable-store
sales from higher traffic and modest price increases. The improvement in
traffic reflects Outback's brand revitalization initiatives and store
remodels, as well as lunch day part extension. In our view, initiatives to
improve the affordability perception via changes in menu contributed to
strengthening consumer traffic and improving sales performance in recent
quarters.
For 2013, we expect sales growth to increase to about 5.5% because of
comparable-store sales increases and unit growth We also assume higher unit
growth of the Carrabba's and Bonefish concepts. We believe that these concepts
have good positions, and have good room for growth compared with its peers.
As another part of our base-case forecast, we expect EBITDA to grow about 3%
and operating margins to remain relatively stable in 2012. We believe benefits
from cost-reduction initiatives and menu price increases will be largely
offset by commodity cost pressure and higher operating costs, which include
higher rent expense following the sale and leaseback transactions of 67
restaurants.
Despite some cost pressure, we also expect operating margins to improve 20 bps
in our forecast, because of positive sales leverage in 2013. We expect free
cash flow to weaken relative to the past two years, given increased capital
spending to support unit growth. However, we also expect it to remain healthy
at about $85 million in 2012 and $100 million in 2013.
We expect operating conditions in the casual-dining segment to remain
difficult, because of persistently high unemployment, weak consumer spending,
and intense competition. Despite a recent improvement in profitability, OSI's
operating margins are lower than those of its key competitors. In addition,
while average unit volume (AUV) has increased, unit productivity at Carrabba's
and Bonefish lags behind its peers.
We view Bloomin' Brands' financial risk profile as "aggressive". Bloomin'
Brands achieved significant debt reduction in 2012, using proceeds from its
recent IPO and cash on hand to redeem its 10% $248 million senior unsecured
notes due 2015. As part of the refinancing of the CMBS debt, Bloomin' Brands
completed a sale and leaseback transaction and used the proceeds of about $195
million as well as cash on hand to repay $276 million of CMBS debt. Given the
debt reduction, we expect total debt to EBITDA to fall to about 4.7x by
year-end. Given our expectations for revenue growth and stable margin, we
expect debt leverage to drop to the mid- to low-4.0x area in 2013.
OSI generated $200 million of free cash flow in 2011 because of reduced
capital spending. However, higher capital spending to support the store
renovation program will pressure free cash flow conversion, but this should
remain at healthy levels of about $85 million in 2012.
Liquidity
We view OSI's liquidity as "adequate," indicating that cash sources should
exceed needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Sources of liquidity include cash
on the balance sheet of about $280 million as of June 30, 2012, cash flow from
operations, and about $115 million of availability under its proposed $225
million revolving credit facility due 2017. We expect free cash flow of about
$85 million in 2012 and $100 million in 2013. We believe these sources would
adequately cover modest uses of cash, primarily capital spending and required
debt amortization under the credit facilities.
Bloomin' Brands' operating subsidiary, OSI Restaurant Partners LLC, needs to
meet a total leverage covenant of 6.0x, with a 25-bps step-down by the end of
2013 under the proposed $225 million revolving credit facility. We expect OSI
to maintain comfortable cushion under this covenant. The $1.0 billion term
loan is covenant-lite. The proposed refinancing extends Bloomins' Brands debt
maturity profile, with the proposed term loan due 2019.
Recovery analysis
Please see more details in our recovery report on OSI, to be published shortly
after this article on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that continued positive
operating momentum will contribute to further strengthening of credit measures
in the next 12 months, with debt leverage falling toward the mid- to low-4.0x
area. We could raise the rating if Bloomin' Brands achieves debt leverage of
4.0x in 2013 as a result of 8% EBITDA growth, while debt drops 10%. An outlook
revision to stable could result from a slowdown in sales growth to 3%, while
gross margin declines 50 bps. This would result in debt leverage in the
high-4.0x area. A negative rating action could also occur if the company
adopts a more aggressive financial policy, given its majority ownership by
private equity.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
To From
OSI Restaurant Partners LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Positive/-- B/Positive/--
Senior Secured BB BB-
Recovery Rating 1 1
New Rating
Bloomin' Brands Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Positive/--
OSI Restaurant Partners LLC
Senior Secured
US$225 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 BB
Recovery Rating 1
US$1 bil term loan B bank ln due 2019 BB
Recovery Rating 1
Not Rated Action
To From
OSI Restaurant Partners LLC
Senior Unsecured NR CCC+
Recovery Rating NR 6
