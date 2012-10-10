Overview
-- U.S. financial data provider SNL Financial LC is refinancing its
existing credit facility and paying a $50 million dividend to shareholders.
-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on SNL and revising
the rating outlook to stable from positive.
-- We are assigning 'B' issue-level ratings to its $30 million first-lien
revolving credit facility due 2016 and $260 million first-lien term loan due
2018, with recovery ratings of '3'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that despite positive operating
trends, there is a risk of future debt-funded acquisitions or dividends.
Rating Action
On Oct. 10, 2012 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook
on Charlottesville, Va.-based SNL Financial LC to stable from positive and
affirmed the 'B' corporate credit rating.
At the same time, we assigned 'B' issue-level ratings to the company's $290
million senior first-lien credit facilities (the same level as the corporate
credit rating) with recovery ratings of '3', indicating our expectation of
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment
default. The senior secured credit facilities consist of a $30 million
revolver due 2017 and a $260 million term loan due 2018.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our expectation that despite positive operating
trends, the special dividend increases debt leverage higher than we previously
anticipated. Our 'B' corporate credit rating on SNL reflects our view that the
company will post low-double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth over the balance
of 2012, and that growth momentum will continue in 2013, albeit with ongoing
high leverage. Despite our expectation of EBITDA growth we expect deleveraging
to be minimal over the intermediate term due to the private equity sponsor's
demonstrated aggressive financial policy following the initial LBO in July
2011. In our assessment, SNL's business risk profile is "weak" under our
criteria because of its narrow business position, relatively small size, and
revenue exposure to volatile financial markets and the eurozone. We regard the
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" under our criteria based on the
company's high pro forma lease-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio in the mid-7x
area as of June 30, 2012, EBITDA, and on the private-equity owner's financial
policy, given the proposed transaction and a demonstrated acquisitive growth
history.
SNL company compiles, analyzes, and publishes corporate, market, and financial
information on companies in the banking, insurance, financial services, real
estate, energy, and media and communications industries. SNL's heavy reliance
on financial markets means that a decline in financial markets or any merger
and acquisition activity could hurt revenues, particularly when contracts come
up for renewal. We also see a significant risk that longer term, much larger
and more well-established companies like Thomson Reuters or Bloomberg LLC
could decide to compete directly with SNL for the same business. These risk
factors are only partly offset by the company's high percentage of
subscription-based revenue and a record of growth during the 2008-2009
economic downturn.
For the remainder of 2012, we have assumed revenue could grow at a
low-double-digit percent rate and EBITDA at a slightly lower rate because of
modest new client additions, continued high retention of existing clients, and
price increases. In 2013, we expect a continuation of recent trends would
likely lead to high single-digit-percentage growth in revenue and EBITDA. We
expect the EBITDA margin to decline slightly from the current mid-20% area
because of probable increases in marketing spending and product development
associated with the company's growth strategy.
In the quarter ended June 30, 2012, revenue and EBITDA (before noncash stock
compensation expense) grew at an 18% rate while EBITDA increased meaningfully
due to costs associated with the company's launch in the Asian market and
acquisitions completed over the past 12 months. Lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA
pro forma for the transaction is in the mid-7x area. We expect adjusted
leverage could decrease to the low-7x area in late 2012, based on likely
EBITDA growth. In 2013, we expect leverage to decline to the mid-to-low 6x
area due to EBTIDA growth. Adjusted leverage is in line with the indicative
financial risk debt-to-EBITDA threshold of 5x or greater that characterizes a
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile under our criteria. EBITDA coverage
of interest expense was in the mid-2x area as of June 30, 2012. For the next
12 months, pro forma for a full year of interest expense under the new capital
structure, we expect conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow (DCF) to
be in the 40% to 50% range, in line with current levels.
Liquidity
We believe SNL has "adequate" liquidity to cover its capital needs over the
next 12 to 18 months. Expectations and assumptions that support our liquidity
assessment are as follows:
-- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 24 months to cover
uses by 1.2x or more.
-- Net sources would be positive, even with a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA
over the next 12 months, in our view.
-- SNL has sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline by about
15% to 20% without breaching coverage tests over the coming 12 months.
-- Based on the company's current cash balances and availability under
its revolving credit facility, we believe it could absorb low-probability,
high-impact shocks over the coming year.
Liquidity sources include pro forma cash balances of $7 million and full
availability under the new $30 million revolving credit facility, and positive
FFO between $20 million and $25 million, based on our expectations for the
next 12 months. Uses of liquidity over the next 12 months include about $10
million of capital expenditures. Debt maturities consist of the undrawn
revolving credit facility, maturing in 2017, and the term loan in 2018. As of
June, 30, 2012, the company had a 23% margin of compliance with the first-lien
covenant test. The new credit agreement will be covenant light.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our view that SNL will have EBITDA growth
as a result of positive operating performance and that debt leverage will fall
below 7x by the end of 2013. We could lower the rating if adverse financial
market or macroeconomic developments squeeze revenues, EBITDA, and
discretionary cash flow generation. Given the recent history of acquisitions
and dividends, we could also lower the rating if we are not convinced the
company will reduce debt leverage below 7x by 2013. Although unlikely at this
point we could consider an upgrade if positive operating performance
continues along with a firm commitment from management to achieve and maintain
leverage below 5.5x on a sustained basis.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
SNL Financial LC
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Positive/--
New Ratings
SNL Financial LC
$30M revolver due 2017 B
Recovery Rating 3
$260M term loan due 2018 B
Recovery Rating 3
