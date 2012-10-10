Oct 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Coface Holding S.A.S. (Coface Holding)
a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has
also assigned Coface Holding a Short-term IDR of 'F1' and an expected 'F1(EXP)'
short-term rating to the EUR250m commercial paper (CP) which the company expects
to issue later in 2012.
Coface Holding's ratings reflect those of its wholly-owned major operational
entities, and mainly the key entity which is Coface S.A. (Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating: 'AA-'/Stable; IDR: 'A+' Stable), and whose ratings were
affirmed on 03 May 2012 (see 'Fitch Affirms Coface's IFS at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable' at www.fitchratings.com.)
Coface Holding's Short-term IDR is directly derived from Coface's Long-term IDR
according to Fitch's standard insurance methodology.
The CP's 'F1(EXP)' Short-term debt rating, which is subject to receipt of final
documentation not materially differing from the original documentation, is at
the same level as Coface Holding's Short-term IDR. The CP's short-term debt
rating also reflects the EUR250m liquidity back-up line to be provided by high
credit quality banks including: Societe Generale ('A+'/Negative), Credit
Agricole ('A+'/Negative), Natixis ('A+'/Negative), HSBC ('AA'/Negative) and
Royal Bank of Scotland ('A+'/Stable).
Fitch considers the issuance of EUR250m CP as consistent with Coface group's
plans to progressively reduce its funding reliance on Natixis, its ultimate
owner.
Fitch expects financial leverage at Coface group level to remain low and in line
with its current rating as it expects the CP issuance to replace financing
previously provided by Natixis rather than to increase financial debt levels. At
end-June 2012 financial leverage (excluding operating debt) was 1%, unchanged
from end-2011.
Although unlikely in the short to medium term, factors that could trigger a
rating upgrade include an upgrade of the ratings of the core insurance operating
activities of the Coface group.
The ratings could be downgraded if Coface group's credit quality deteriorated so
that its combined ratio remained consistently above 100% or there was a material
