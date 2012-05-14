Fitch Rates HCA's Senior Secured Notes 'BB+/RR1'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+/RR1' rating to HCA Inc.'s (HCA) proposed senior secured notes issuance. Proceeds will be used to fund planned acquisitions and for general corporate purposes. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings apply to $31.7 billion of debt outstanding at March 31, 2017. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS HCA's 'BB' rating reflects: Industry-Le