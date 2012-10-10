OVERVIEW
-- We lowered our ratings on three classes of commercial mortgage
pass-through certificates from GMAC Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc.'s
series 2001-C1, a U.S. CMBS transaction due to current and potential interest
shortfalls.
-- We lowered our rating on class F to 'D (sf)' because we expect the
accumulated interest shortfalls to remain outstanding for the foreseeable
future.
-- The ratings actions primarily reflect approximately $1.1 million of
previous advances intended to be recovered from the trust by the master
servicer.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 10, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today lowered its ratings on three classes of commercial mortgage pass-through
certificates from GMAC Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc.'s series 2001-C1
due to current and potential interest shortfalls (see list).
We downgraded class F to 'D (sf)' to reflect accumulated interest shortfalls
outstanding four months, primarily due to ASER amounts ($50,957) related to
one ($10.0 million, 13.0%) of the seven assets ($73.5 million; 95.4%) that are
currently with the special servicer, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC
(Berkadia); interest not advanced of $294,950 associated with the Bridgewater
Place and the Providence Office Center assets, which have been deemed
nonrecoverable by Berkadia; and special servicing fees ($15,415). The master
servicer, Berkadia, has informed us that it intends to recover a total of $1.1
million in outstanding advances from the trust related to property protection
advances (PPA) made on behalf of the Bridgewater Place specially service
asset. Berkadia expects to recover the $1.1 million over the next six months,
which will potentially cause interest shortfalls up to and including the class
D certificate.
We lowered our ratings on class D and E because we expect these classes to be
susceptible to future interest shortfalls, resulting primarily from the
recovery of the previous PPA made by Berkadia. Class E has already experienced
an interest shortfall in the prior month.
As of the Sept. 17, 2012, trustee remittance report, ARAs totaling $31.2
million were in effect for four of the seven specially serviced assets. The
reported monthly interest shortfalls totaled $378,976 and affected all bonds
subordinate to and including the class E certificates. Including the above
mentioned recoveries by Berkadia, we estimated the potential interest
shortfalls for the next six months to be approximately $439,908, which will
likely affect all bonds subordinate to and including class D.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this
credit rating report are available at
"RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
-- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, Feb. 23, 2006
RATINGS LOWERED
GMAC Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc.
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2001-C1
Reported
Rating Credit interest shortfalls
Class To From enhcmt(%) Current Accumulated
D CCC- (sf) BBB+ (sf) 98.98 0 0
E CCC- (sf) B+ (sf) 76.56 46,734 46,734
F D (sf) CCC- (sf) 59.74 80,948 146,382