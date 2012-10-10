Oct 10 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded LCP Proudreed Plc's class A and B
commercial mortgage-backed floating rate notes due 2016 and affirmed the two
junior tranches as follows:
GBP239.3 class A (XS0233008936) downgraded to 'AAsf' from 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Negative
GBP32.2m class B (XS0233010163) downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook
Negative
GBP36.8m class C (XS0233010676) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
GBP9.2m class D (XS0233011054) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Despite relatively stable collateral performance, Fitch's view of the ongoing
weakness in regional/secondary commercial real estate market (assets of which
largely secure the loans in this CMBS), as evidenced by widening yield spreads
and uncertainty over future refinancing prospects, together with the top-heavy
capital structure, forms the basis for the downgrades and Negative Outlooks.
The borrowers are covenanted to maintain a maximum loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of
70% at each loan calculation date starting in November 2012. A covenant breach
can be cured either by partial loan (and by extension, note) redemption or by
providing additional collateral as security for the bondholders. While current
reported LTVs are only slightly above the covenant level, Fitch estimates the
leverage to be well in excess of 80%. With new updated valuations due within 12
months, the borrowers' commitment to meeting the LTV covenant is likely to be
tested.
In the event of a covenant breach, and in lieu of borrower intervention, excess
rental income will be trapped and utilised to reduce borrower indebtedness.
Strong income performance (interest cover is 3.84x and 3.57x for LCP and
Proudreed, respectively) still provides good potential for the loans to de-lever
to a level which will protect the class D notes against losses.
The transaction is a securitisation of two commercial mortgage loans originated
in the UK by HSBC Bank plc ('AA'/Negative/'F1+'), which closed in 21 December
2005. The loans are secured against 120 commercial properties located across
England, comprising retail (32%), industrial (34%), office (3%), and shopping
centre properties (31%).
A performance update report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.