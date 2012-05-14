May 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BB' long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) on NV Energy, Inc. (NVE) and the 'BB+' long-term IDRs on
NVE's utility operating subsidiaries Nevada Power Company (NPC) and Sierra
Pacific Power Company (SPPC). A full list of rating actions is shown at the end
of this release.
In addition, Fitch has revised the Rating Outlook on all three entities to
Positive from Stable.
These rating actions affect approximately $4.7 billion of debt.
A ratings upgrade on all three entities could occur if consolidated financial
metrics strengthen and appear sustainable near the following levels:
--EBITDA interest coverage approaching 3.5x;
--Debt-to-EBITDA approaching 4.5x;
--Funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt greater than 14%.
Fitch expects improved consolidated financial performance this year, driven
primarily by NPC's recent rate increase that took effect Jan. 1, 2012. In that
general rate case (GRC) decision, the Public Utility Commission of Nevada (PUCN)
approved recovery in rates of the Harry Allen Generating Station, the final part
of NVE's six-year-long generation build-out.
Further strengthening of NVE's financial profile could be realized from
continued economic recovery in Nevada, expected completion of the ON Line
transmission project in the second half of 2013, and additional debt reduction
at the parent company.
Key rating factors:
--Moderately high debt leverage and relatively weak financial metrics;
--Improving financial profile;
--The completion of a multi-year plan to significantly increase company-owned
generation;
--A balanced regulatory environment in Nevada;
--Tough economic conditions in Nevada.
Weak Financial Metrics:
NVE's ratings remain constrained by the company's relatively weak, but
improving, financial metrics. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, NVE's EBITDA
interest coverage was 2.8x, its debt to EBITDA was 5.4x, and its FFO to debt was
10.9%. These metrics are below average when compared to the broader utility
sector.
Financial Improvement Expected:
Fitch expects NVE's financial metrics to strengthen in the near term, supported
by the recently implemented rates at NPC and significantly reduced growth capex.
The combination of the two factors could result in free cash flow and alleviate
stress on the balance sheet.
Current growth capex is limited primarily to the NV Energize Smart Grid project
and the ON Line transmission project. Total capital spending over 2012-2014 is
expected to be approximately $1.4 billion, which is less than the amount spent
in 2008 alone at the height of the utilities' six-year-long capital spending
program that increased company-owned generation by more than 3,800 megawatts
(MW).
Benefits From Company-Owned Generation:
The significant increase in company-owned generation since 2005 is beneficial to
credit quality. The utilities' operating characteristics have been enhanced and
set the stage for improved financial performance in future years. The generating
fleet is much more efficient now than it was at the outset of the expansion
program, and the utilities are able to earn a return on their investments in
rate base.
Constructive Regulatory Environment:
Fuel and purchased power cost pass-through mechanisms allowed by the PUCN help
provide some stability to cash flows during periods of commodity and power price
volatility. The PUCN also pre-approves planned construction costs for recovery
in future GRCs and has mitigated regulatory lag by permitting use of a hybrid
test-year methodology.
Tough Economic Conditions in Nevada:
Financial performance reflects the tough economic conditions in Nevada, a state
particularly hard hit by the collapse of the housing market and broader
recession. The stubbornly high unemployment rate and slow economic recovery in
Nevada have constrained power demand and slowed growth at the utilities. As the
economy recovers, Fitch expects NVE to benefit from load growth and the
efficiencies associated with its recent generation investments.
Adequate Liquidity:
Fitch considers NVE's liquidity position to be adequate. NPC and SPPC have
sufficient availability under their respective $500 million and $250 million
revolving credit facilities. These five-year facilities were recently entered
into and do not mature until March 23, 2017.
Availability under the facilities is reduced by negative mark-to-market exposure
of hedging obligations, but never by more than $250 million for NPC and $125
million for SPPC. Under the direction of the PUCN, neither utility has entered
into fixed-price natural gas hedges since 2009. As of March 23, 2012, neither
utility had any negative mark-to-market exposure for hedging transactions.
Ample availability under the credit facilities and an historical track record of
good access to the capital markets, combined with moderate capex needs, should
give NVE and its utility subsidiaries sufficient financial flexibility to carry
out their capital spending projects.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the Outlook to Positive
from Stable:
NVE
--Long-term IDR at 'BB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB'.
NPC
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior secured debt at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB+'.
SPPC
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior secured debt at 'BBB'.