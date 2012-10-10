Oct 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today in a new report that a new Financial Accounting Standards Board rule will change some U.S. Not-For-Profit Health Care Medians, it will not affect Standard & Poor's view of the various obligors it rates. The report, "How U.S. Not-For-Profit Health Providers' Financial Ratios Will Change Under The New Bad Debt Accounting Rules," includes pre- and post-rule comparisons of various ratios Standard & Poor's considers in the rating process. While not all obligors we rate will have the same variance in new, we don't expect this accounting rule change in and of itself to affect ratings. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.