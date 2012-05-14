(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is updating the charges it
applies to market risk exposure for banks that are domiciled in jurisdictions
subject to the Basel 2.5 regulatory framework and have regulatory-approved
internal market risk models, according to an advance notice of proposed criteria
change that Standard & Poor's published today.
The charges are a component of our calculation of a bank's risk-adjusted
capital (RAC) ratio under our risk-adjusted capital framework (RACF). (See
"Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 6, 2010, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)
We intend these revisions to better capture market risk in our RACF
methodology, following the improved disclosure on banks' trading book
exposures in Pillar 3 reports under the new Basel 2.5 framework.
Standard & Poor's expects to publish the revised charges for market risk
exposure by the beginning of June 2012. We will not publish a request for
comment.
We expect few, if any, rating actions following the application of our updated
market risk charges. Our RAC ratios (before diversification) will likely
remain broadly unchanged for banks with regulatory-approved internal market
risk models in Basel 2.5 jurisdictions. For a few banks with large trading
operations, we could lower our RAC ratios by more than 10 basis points. Any
such decreases will depend on the nature of the banks' positions and the
previous applicable Basel 2 regulatory charges. In rare instances, if any, a
lower RAC ratio could result in a negative revision of our assessment of a
bank's capital and earnings of a sufficient magnitude that we could consider
lowering the ratings on the bank.
At present, we do not expect to change the existing methodology for banks with
no regulatory-approved VaR models in Basel 2.5 jurisdictions or for banks
outside Basel 2.5 jurisdictions.
The complete article, "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Updating
Market Risk Charges For Banks In Our Risk-Adjusted Capital Framework," is
available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
Although we are in favor of the tougher rules, we believe the Basel 2.5
measures are complex and there could be overlaps and gaps among them, as well
as inconsistencies in implementation by individual banks. We believe Basel 2.5
is one of several factors hampering investment banks' returns, and that
staggered implementation across the world has added to the sector's uneven
playing field (see "Basel 2.5 Increases The Squeeze On Investment Banking
Returns," published today on RatingsDirect.
