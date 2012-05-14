(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 14 - Fitch Ratings notes an increase in the offering of prepaid cards,
as U.S. banks look to offset revenue reduction resulting from implementation of
the Durbin Amendment. We believe Durbin could, on average, cut potential fees on
debit card transactions by one-half.
The impact on card fee generation by Durbin has prompted many banks to impose
new fees on ancillary products, including the reinstatement of fees on many
checking accounts, leading some customers to close accounts altogether. As a
result, we believe the marketing of prepaid cards or reloadable cards is likely
to increase materially, given that under-banked consumers now have fewer payment
options available to them.
In addition, many issuers have begun to market reloadable cards to students as
an alternative to credit cards, given limitations imposed by the Credit Card
Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure (CARD) Act of 2009.
American Express introduced a new prepaid card accompanied by reduced fees in
summer of 2011 and most recently JPMorgan unveiled a $4.95 a month prepaid card,
which amounts to less than one-half the price of its monthly personal checking
fee ($12 for those who fail to meet no-fee checking requirements that include a
minimum monthly balance). However, Chase customers can acquire the card free if
it is linked to a JPMorgan checking account.
Prepaid card issuers benefit from card fees, interchange fees, and float
provided by debit balances on the card.
According to The Nilson Report, prepaid cards were the method of payment for
2.2% of U.S. consumption expenditures in 2010, up from 0.6% in 2000, accounting
for $172.4 billion of payment volume. We expect growth to continue over the next
decade.
Card legislation has been significant in recent years and further pressure is
expected due to oversight by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
(Reporting By Hilary Russ)