Overview
-- We no longer consider Chartis Taiwan Insurance to be
"strategically
important" to Chartis group's long-term strategy.
-- We are lowering our local currency counterparty credit
rating on
Chartis Taiwan Insurance to 'BBB+' from 'A-'.
-- The downgrade reflects the removal of the one-notch
group support we
have previously factored into our rating.
Rating Action
On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its
local currency
counterparty credit rating on Chartis Taiwan Insurance Co. Ltd.
to 'BBB+' from
'A-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered the
Greater China
scale rating on the company to 'cnA+' from 'cnAA'. In addition,
we lowered the
financial strength rating on Chartis Taiwan Insurance to 'BBB+'
from 'A-'.
Rationale
We lowered the ratings on Chartis Taiwan Insurance as we no
longer consider
Chartis Taiwan Insurance to be a strategically important
subsidiary of the
Chartis group. Therefore, we have removed the one-notch group
support factored
into our rating. The 'BBB+' rating reflects the stand-alone
credit profile on
Chartis Taiwan Insurance.
In our definition of a strategically important subsidiary, group
management
should appear to have a commitment toward the unit. We have
revised our
opinion on this element of the criteria to Chartis Taiwan
Insurance and now
consider the company as nonstrategic.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Chartis Taiwan
Insurance's
overall financial profile will remain supportive of its rating
level. We
expect the company to maintain a strong capitalization and
liquidity profile.
However, we believe Chartis Taiwan Insurance's smaller business
scale is
likely to constrain the insurer's overall business
diversification and market
franchise.
The company's current stand-alone credit profile is constrained
by its
moderate competitive position in the local market and volatile
operating
results. We may raise the ratings on Chartis Taiwan Insurance if
the company's
market position and operating performance show an improving
trend and it
maintains its capitalization.
We may lower the ratings if the company's operating performance
and market
position deteriorate significantly.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Chartis Taiwan Insurance Co. Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Stable/--
A-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Stable/--
A-/Stable/--
Greater China credit scale rating cnA+ cnAA
