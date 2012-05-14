(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 14 - Fitch Ratings Expects to assign a 'B+/RR4' rating to Petroleos de
Venezuela S.A.'s (PDVSA) proposed issuance of $3 billion of unsecured notes due
2033, 2034 and 2035. The company expects to use the proceeds from the issuance
for general corporate purposes. PDVSA's foreign and local currency ratings are
'B+'. The Rating Outlook is Negative.
PDVSA's credit quality reflects the company's linkage to the government of
Venezuela as a state-owned entity, combined with increased government control
over business strategies and internal resources. This underscores the close link
between the company's credit profile and that of the sovereign. PDVSA's ratings
also consider the company's strong balance sheet, sizeable proven hydrocarbon
reserves, and strategic interests in international downstream assets.
Linkage to Sovereign:
PDVSA credit quality is inextricably linked to the Venezuelan government. It is
a state-owned entity whose royalties and tax payments have historically
represented more than 50% of the government's revenues, and it is of strategic
importance to the economic and social policies of the country. In 2008, the
government changed PDVSA's charter and mission statement to allow it to
participate in industries that contribute to the country's social development,
including health care, education, and agriculture.
Limited Transparency of Sovereign:
The Venezuelan government displays limited transparency in the administration
and use of government-managed funds, and in fiscal operations, which poses
challenges to accurately assess the stance of fiscal policy and the full
financial strength of the sovereign. As a direct by-product of being a
state-owned entity, PDVSA displays similar characteristics, which reinforces the
company's linkage of its ratings to the sovereign.
Stand-Alone Credit Profile Solid for Rating Category:
PDVSA continues to be an important player in the global energy sector. The
company's competitive position is strong and supported by its reported sizeable
proven hydrocarbon reserves, strategic interests in international downstream
assets and private participation in upstream operations. The company also
benefits from a strong balance sheet, which is in line with many of its
competitors. These strong credit attributes are consistent with a higher rating
category although sovereign related risks offset the strength of the financial
profile and constrain the rating to that of the sovereign.
Low Leverage Expected to Moderately Rise:
PDVSA reported an EBITDA (after royalties and social expenditure which include
most oil bartering agreements) and FFO of approximately USD18.7 billion and
USD30.9 billion, respectively, as of year-end 2011. Total financial debt as of
Dec. 31, 2011 increased to USD34.9 billion from USD24.9 billion as of 2010. The
leverage level at 1.9x is low for the rating category, which is limited by
credit quality of the Venezuelan government. Capital expenditures which have
totaled approximately USD77.3 billion over the past five years, are expected to
increase significantly starting next year as the company intensifies its
exploration and production efforts on the Orinoco Oil belt.
Under Fitch's base case, PDVSA's credit quality is expected to remain strong for
the rating category despite an expected deterioration in the company's financial
profile due to large capital expenditures of approximately USD270 billion
through 2018 and increasing debt levels. Under Fitch's stress case scenario,
with declining production levels, same capital expenditure levels and increasing
debt, PDVSA's underling credit quality could deteriorate to levels in line with
the assigned rating category.
Large Hydrocarbon Reserves:
PDVSA's reported hydrocarbon reserves continue to increase with proved
hydrocarbon reserves of 330 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe)
(approximately 89% oil and 11% natural gas) and proved developed hydrocarbon
reserves of 21 billion boe as of December 2011, representing a 15-year proved
developed reserve life. All reserves are property of the Bolivarian Republic of
Venezuela and not the company.
Venezuela reported oil production of approximately 2.99 million barrels per day
(bpd) and approximately 3.68 boed during 2011. Reported cured production has
declined by approximately 2% per annum on average over the last four years.
Various independent reports have estimated production levels are lower than
reported by the company, which adds to risk and is incorporated into the
ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lucas Aristizabal
Director
+1-312-368-3260
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Ana P. Ares
Senior Director
+54-11-5235 8121
Secondary Analyst
Julio Ugueto
Associate Director
+58 212 286-3232
Committee Chairperson
Daniel R. Kastholm
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2070
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
