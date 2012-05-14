(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 14 - Fitch Ratings Expects to assign a 'B+/RR4' rating to Petroleos de Venezuela S.A.'s (PDVSA) proposed issuance of $3 billion of unsecured notes due 2033, 2034 and 2035. The company expects to use the proceeds from the issuance for general corporate purposes. PDVSA's foreign and local currency ratings are 'B+'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. PDVSA's credit quality reflects the company's linkage to the government of Venezuela as a state-owned entity, combined with increased government control over business strategies and internal resources. This underscores the close link between the company's credit profile and that of the sovereign. PDVSA's ratings also consider the company's strong balance sheet, sizeable proven hydrocarbon reserves, and strategic interests in international downstream assets. Linkage to Sovereign: PDVSA credit quality is inextricably linked to the Venezuelan government. It is a state-owned entity whose royalties and tax payments have historically represented more than 50% of the government's revenues, and it is of strategic importance to the economic and social policies of the country. In 2008, the government changed PDVSA's charter and mission statement to allow it to participate in industries that contribute to the country's social development, including health care, education, and agriculture. Limited Transparency of Sovereign: The Venezuelan government displays limited transparency in the administration and use of government-managed funds, and in fiscal operations, which poses challenges to accurately assess the stance of fiscal policy and the full financial strength of the sovereign. As a direct by-product of being a state-owned entity, PDVSA displays similar characteristics, which reinforces the company's linkage of its ratings to the sovereign. Stand-Alone Credit Profile Solid for Rating Category: PDVSA continues to be an important player in the global energy sector. The company's competitive position is strong and supported by its reported sizeable proven hydrocarbon reserves, strategic interests in international downstream assets and private participation in upstream operations. The company also benefits from a strong balance sheet, which is in line with many of its competitors. These strong credit attributes are consistent with a higher rating category although sovereign related risks offset the strength of the financial profile and constrain the rating to that of the sovereign. Low Leverage Expected to Moderately Rise: PDVSA reported an EBITDA (after royalties and social expenditure which include most oil bartering agreements) and FFO of approximately USD18.7 billion and USD30.9 billion, respectively, as of year-end 2011. Total financial debt as of Dec. 31, 2011 increased to USD34.9 billion from USD24.9 billion as of 2010. The leverage level at 1.9x is low for the rating category, which is limited by credit quality of the Venezuelan government. Capital expenditures which have totaled approximately USD77.3 billion over the past five years, are expected to increase significantly starting next year as the company intensifies its exploration and production efforts on the Orinoco Oil belt. Under Fitch's base case, PDVSA's credit quality is expected to remain strong for the rating category despite an expected deterioration in the company's financial profile due to large capital expenditures of approximately USD270 billion through 2018 and increasing debt levels. Under Fitch's stress case scenario, with declining production levels, same capital expenditure levels and increasing debt, PDVSA's underling credit quality could deteriorate to levels in line with the assigned rating category. Large Hydrocarbon Reserves: PDVSA's reported hydrocarbon reserves continue to increase with proved hydrocarbon reserves of 330 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) (approximately 89% oil and 11% natural gas) and proved developed hydrocarbon reserves of 21 billion boe as of December 2011, representing a 15-year proved developed reserve life. All reserves are property of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and not the company. Venezuela reported oil production of approximately 2.99 million barrels per day (bpd) and approximately 3.68 boed during 2011. Reported cured production has declined by approximately 2% per annum on average over the last four years. Various independent reports have estimated production levels are lower than reported by the company, which adds to risk and is incorporated into the ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Lucas Aristizabal Director +1-312-368-3260 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Ana P. Ares Senior Director +54-11-5235 8121 Secondary Analyst Julio Ugueto Associate Director +58 212 286-3232 Committee Chairperson Daniel R. Kastholm Managing Director +1-312-368-2070 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. 