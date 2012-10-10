Oct 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to the following
Metropolitan Transportation Authority, NY (MTA) dedicated tax fund (DTF) bonds:
--$950 million DTF refunding bonds, series 2012A.
The bonds are expected to price through negotiation the week of Oct. 15, 2012.
In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA-' underlying, long-term rating on the
authority's $5.1 billion outstanding DTF bonds. The affirmation includes the
'AA-' rating on $35 million series 2008B-3a floating rate tender notes that are
scheduled to be remarketed later this month.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The DTF bonds are secured by a gross lien on the Mass Transportation Trust Fund
(MTTF), which is funded from an allocation of the state's petroleum business
tax, motor fuel tax and motor vehicle fees, subject to annual appropriation by
the state legislature. Providing further security is a standby gross pledge of
the Metropolitan Mass Transportation Operating Assistance Account (MMTOA), which
is funded from a regional sales tax, the state petroleum business tax, a state
franchise tax and a regional franchise tax surcharge, also subject to annual
state appropriation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SOLID DEDICATED TAX STREAM: The dedicated taxes are diverse and derived from a
broad, wealthy state and regional economy, although revenues are sensitive to
economic cycles.
RECORD OF STATE SUPPORT: Tax revenues allocated to the DTF are subject to annual
appropriation by the state legislature, and the state has discretion regarding
revenues flowing to the fund. The state has a track record of providing a
generally reliable revenue stream to the dedicated tax fund.
AMPLE COVERAGE: Dedicated revenues provide ample coverage of maximum annual debt
service (MADS), and there is a strong incentive to limit leveraging of the DTF
given the demands on surplus revenues for operating support of transit and
commuter rail.
STRATEGIC IMPORTANCE: The MTA transportation network is essential to the economy
of the New York region, with New York City Transit carrying an average of 7.6
million daily subway and bus riders and another 597,000 daily commuter rail
passengers.
INSULATION FROM MTA OPERATIONS: The security for the dedicated tax bonds is
largely insulated from the highly constrained financial operations of the MTA,
although excess DTF revenues after debt service obligations are met are needed
to support transit and commuter operations.
CREDIT PROFILE
Underlying the 'AA-' rating on the DTF bonds is the amount and diversity of
revenues that are pledged to the DTF for debt service on its bonds, subject to
state legislative appropriation, the record of state support of the fund, and
the expectation that the MTA will continue to maintain sufficient financial
flexibility within the DTF to not only cover DTF bond debt service adequately
but also provide sizable transfers to the MTA to support transit and commuter
rail operating needs.
The bonds are special obligations secured by state taxes deposited in the
pledged amounts account from MTTF and MMTOA receipts. The state legislature
established the MTTF in 1991 to address the need for continued capital
investment in the state's transportation infrastructure. MTTF revenue is derived
from statewide petroleum business taxes, motor fuel taxes, and motor vehicle
fees. The MMTOA was created in 1980 in anticipation of continuing ongoing
operating deficits of state mass transportation systems. Four categories of
special taxes are deposited into the MMTOA: a temporary regional franchise tax
surcharge on business activity carried out within the transportation district
that, though temporary, has been regularly extended since 1982; a regional sales
tax imposed on sales and uses of certain tangible property and services within
the MTA transportation district; a portion of franchise taxes on certain
transportation and transmission companies statewide; and an additional portion
of statewide petroleum business taxes.
Tax revenues allocated to the DTF are subject to annual appropriation by the
state legislature. The state is not bound or obligated to continue imposition of
taxes and fees from which trust fund revenues are currently derived and can
amend, modify, repeal, or otherwise alter statutes imposing or relating to the
fund or the taxes or appropriations. As a result, the rating on the DTF bonds
could not be higher than the appropriation debt rating of New York State
(currently 'AA-' with a Positive Outlook, one notch below the state's general
obligation rating).
The state has a track record of providing a generally reliable revenue stream to
the DTF, although as part of a gap-closing plan in late 2009 the state
legislature reduced the MMTOA appropriation. This was the first time an existing
appropriation to the MTA from a dedicated tax that had already been collected by
the state had been reduced, and there has been no further such action since that
time.
Total MTTF and MMTOA receipts of $1.86 billion in state fiscal year 2012 (which
ended on March 31, 2012) provided 4.7 times (x) coverage of MADS. MTTF receipts
alone provided coverage of about 1.6x MADS. An additional bonds test requires
not less than 1.35x historical coverage of MADS by MTTF receipts and investment
income, and not less than 2.5x coverage of MADS by combined MTTF and MMTOA
receipts and investment income. As MTA issues additional bonds to finance its
large transit and commuter rail capital needs, debt service coverage is expected
to fall but still be strong based on MTA's operating needs, which provide
practical limits on the amount of debt issued in the future.
MTTF receipts are transferred to the debt service account monthly in the amount
of 1/5 of the next interest payment and 1/10 of the next principal payment.
MMTOA receipts are applied to the debt service account to the extent MTTF
receipts are not sufficient to meet the debt service requirement but have never
been needed for this purpose.
Excess MTTF and MMTOA receipts are used by the MTA for capital and operating
needs of the transit and commuter rail systems, including debt service on the
MTA's transportation revenue bonds (rated 'A' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch).
The transportation revenue bonds are also secured by MTA's operating receipts
and other sources.
For more information on the MTA, see Fitch's press release 'Fitch Rates
Metropolitan Transportation Authority (NY) Revs 'A'; Outlook Stable' dated Sept.
28, 2012. For more information on the state's general credit, see Fitch's press
release 'Fitch Affirms New York State GO Bonds at 'AA'; Outlook Positive' dated
June 11, 2012. Both are available on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.