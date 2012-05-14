May 14 - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Following U.S.-based Verso Paper's completed exchange offers, we are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B' from 'SD' (selective default).

-- We are raising our rating on the subordinated notes due 2016 to 'CCC+' from 'D'.

-- We are assigning our 'BB-' issue-level rating to the company's $271.6 million 11.75% senior secured notes due 2019.

-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Verso's liquidity will remain adequate over the next year, attributable to its cash position, new credit facilities, and manageable near-term debt maturity profile following the completed exchange offers. Rating Action On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Memphis, Tenn.-based coated-paper manufacturer Verso Paper Holdings LLC (Verso Paper) to 'B' from 'SD'. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised our issue-level rating on the company's 11.375% senior subordinated notes due 2016 to 'CCC+' from 'D'. We also assigned our 'BB-' issue-level rating to the company's $271.6 million 11.75% senior secured notes due 2019. We assigned a recovery rating of '1' to the notes, indicating our expectation of very high recovery (90% to 100%) in the event of default. Rationale The rating actions follow Verso Paper's completed exchange offers for a portion of its senior subordinated notes due 2016 and floating rate notes due 2014. The two exchange offers reduced Verso Paper's debt level by approximately $53 million and extended the maturity of a portion of its debt to 2019. The post-exchange corporate credit rating on Verso Paper reflects Standard & Poor's view of the combination of its "highly leveraged" financial risk and "weak" business risk. Our ratings incorporate the company's limited product diversity, substitution risks due to changing customer preferences for greater electronic content, and vulnerability to fluctuations in input costs and selling prices. In addition, despite our expectation that credit measures will remain somewhat weak over the next year, we expect liquidity to remain "adequate," attributable to its cash position, new credit facilities, and manageable near-term debt maturity profile following the completed exchange offers. Under our baseline scenario for a gradual economic recovery in 2012, we expect Verso Paper's EBITDA to be $200 million or more, compared with $193 million generated in 2011. Key assumptions to our EBITDA forecast include:

-- Real GDP growth of 2.1% in 2012 and 2.5% in 2013;

-- Capacity closures and low single-digit percentage declines in coated paper demand result in lower year-over-year coated paper sales volumes;

-- Coated paper prices are relatively in-line with 2011 average levels given our assumption of no material declines in industry operating rates from current levels; and

-- Input costs (including chemicals, wood, and energy) are less of a headwind in 2012 than in 2011. Key risks to our forecast include a weak economy or recession that could accelerate the secular demand decline for coated papers over the near term. A material increase in raw-material costs that is unable to be offset by price increases or cost savings initiatives could also significantly reduce profitability. We believe that Verso's financial results and credit measures will fluctuate widely during the course of a cycle because demand correlates closely to general economic conditions and highly cyclical advertising spending. Total adjusted debt was about $1.35 billion on Dec. 31, 2011, compared with $1.27 billion at year-end 2010. In March 2012, the company issued $345 million of 11.75% first priority notes due 2019 to fund the cash tender for its $315 million of notes due 2014. The two recently completed exchange offers reduced Verso Paper's debt level by approximately $53 million. Based on our EBITDA assumptions, we expect Verso Paper to remain highly leveraged with debt to EBITDA in excess of 6x, compared with 7x as of Dec. 31, 2011. In addition, interest coverage is likely to remain about 1.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt less than 10%, compared with 1.4x and below 5%, respectively, at year-end 2011. Verso is the second-largest coated paper manufacturer in North America and accounts for about 17% of total production capacity. A substantial proportion of its sales are to catalogs and magazines end users, which we believe are susceptible to substitution risks due to changing customer preferences for greater electronic content, particularly with increased penetration of e-readers and tablet computers. Liquidity Our assessment of Verso Paper's adequate liquidity profile is based on the following assumptions:

-- We expect that sources of liquidity (including FFO, cash balances, and availability under the new credit facilities) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months;

-- We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%; and

-- Covenants will survive a 15% drop in EBITDA. As of March 31, 2011, the company's primary sources of liquidity include about $56 million of cash and $160 million of availability (net of $40 million of issued letters of credit) under its current revolving credit facility. On May 4, 2012, the company entered into a new $150 million asset-based lending facility and $50 million revolving credit facility to replace its existing bank facility due August 2012. The ABL facility includes a fixed-charge coverage ratio requirement of 1x if availability falls below a certain threshold. The revolving credit facility includes a net first lien leverage ratio covenant of 3.5x which applies if loans or letters of credit are outstanding under the facility. Given our operating assumptions, we expect the company to generate positive free cash flow in 2012 after consideration of an estimated $60 million of net capital expenditures and a modest decline in working capital levels. The company's nearest debt maturity occurs in February 2013 when Verso Paper Finance Holdings LLC's unsecured term loan is due. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Verso Paper to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Verso's liquidity will remain adequate over the next year, attributable to its cash position, new credit facilities, and manageable near-term debt maturity profile following the completed exchange offers. Our stable rating outlook incorporates our view that the company will generate positive free cash flow in 2012 based on our EBITDA expectations and be able to successfully repay or refinance Verso Paper Finance Holdings LLC's February 2013 term loan maturity. Based on our EBITDA forecast and outlook for continued demand declines in coated paper end markets, we view a meaningful improvement in credit measures from recent levels and positive rating action as unlikely over the next 12 months. We could take a negative rating action if the secular demand decline in coated paper were to be worse than expected over the coming years leading us to lower our assessment of Verso Paper's business risk to "vulnerable" from weak. In addition, a downgrade could occur if Verso Paper's EBITDA generation over the next year is unlikely to be maintained at more than $165 million, a level which approximates our estimated cash interest expense of about $125 million and maintenance capital expenditures of approximately $40 million. Under this scenario, liquidity would likely weaken and the company would likely need to rely on borrowings under its revolving credit facilities to fund operating requirements. Related Criteria And Research

To From Verso Paper Holdings LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- SD/--/-- Verso Paper Finance Holdings LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- SD/--/-- Upgraded

To From Verso Paper Holdings LLC Subordinated CCC+ D Recovery Rating 6 6 New Rating Verso Paper Holdings LLC Senior Secured US$271.6 mil 11.75% sr secd nts due BB- 12/31/2019

Recovery Rating 1 Ratings Affirmed Verso Paper Holdings LLC Senior Secured CCC+

Recovery Rating 6 Senior Secured BB-

Recovery Rating 1 Verso Paper Finance Holdings LLC Senior Unsecured CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Verso Paper Inc. Senior Secured CCC+

Recovery Rating 6 Senior Secured BB-

Recovery Rating 1