May 14 (The following statement was released by the rating
agency)
Overview
-- We are assigning our 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit rating on
Valener Inc.
-- The rating reflects our view of the company's inherent link to Gaz
Metro L.P. (GMLP), as well as a strong business risk profile and significant
financial risk profile.
-- The stable outlook on Valener reflects the stable outlook on GMLP.
Rating Action
On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB+'
long-term corporate credit rating on Montreal-based Valener Inc. The outlook
is stable.
Rationale
The rating reflects Standard & Poor's view of the company's inherent link to
Gaz Metro L.P. (GMLP; A-/Stable/--), as well as a strong business risk profile
and significant financial risk profile. The ratings are not equalized with
those on GMLP, as there are no explicit debt or distribution guarantees
between the two. Valener receives distributions from its equity ownership in
GMLP that are residual to debt servicing at Gaz Metro Inc. (A-/Stable/--),
which benefits from GMLP as a guarantor.
Valener has a 29.0% equity interest in GMLP, and a 24.5% economic interest in
the Seigneurie de Beaupre wind power projects under long-term contracts to
Hydro-Quebec. The interest in GMLP represents more than 90% of Valener's
assets, and we expect it to stay near this level. We base our assessment of
the company's business risk on GMLP's underlying regulated natural gas
distribution businesses in Quebec and Vermont, as well as its regulated
electric transmission and distribution assets in Vermont. GMLP also has
interests in the Seigneurie de Beaupre wind power projects. We expect residual
cash flows from wind power to be more volatile than those from regulated gas
distribution due to the nature of wind generation
In our view, the relationship between GMLP and Valener is key to the rating.
Valener has no direct operations or staff, and is managed by GMLP pursuant to
a management and administration support agreement. Valener's four board
members are also on the GMLP board, and its stated strategy is to maintain its
29% proportional interest in GMLP as it increases. GMI has supported Valener,
providing an additional C$20 million in distributions over three years
starting in fiscal 2011 to support Valener's dividends.
Without this relationship, we would view a simple equity investment in GMLP as
a higher risk cash flow due to its subordinated nature, and our ratings would
reflect that view. We believe Valener's business risk profile reflects the
additional wind interest, the subordinated cash flows, and the lack of
restriction on nonregulated business activity that is present at GMLP through
its trust indenture.
Valener's significant financial risk profile reflects our view of the
company's degree of leverage and future financing needs. Valener receives
distributions from GMLP, and accounts for its interest as equity. The
distributions reflect residual cash flows from GMLP after it has satisfied its
own financing needs. Pursuant to the partnership agreement, GMLP has to
distribute at least 85% of its net income, excluding nonrecurring items. Any
distributions less than 85% will require 90% approval from GMLP's board, which
provides an effective veto to the four Valener directors nominated to the
board. GMLP is distributing above this level, so we view this as a lower limit
to cash flows at Valener, recognizing the fact that earnings are variable.
We forecast funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt of approximately 32% in 2012,
and about 26% in 2013. Falling FFO-to-debt is a function of debt at Valener,
which we expect to increase to approximately C$100 million at year-end from
C$44 million at first-quarter 2012, as the company invests in GMLP to maintain
its proportionate interest as GMLP completes the Central Vermont Public
Service Corp. (CVPS) acquisition later this year. We expect distributions
received from GMLP to be sufficient to maintain Valener's C$1.00 per share
dividend and maintain FFO-to-debt financial metrics in the mid to high 20%
range.
Liquidity
We view Valener's liquidity as adequate. In accordance with our liquidity
criteria, expectations and assumptions that support our assessment include the
following:
-- Liquidity sources in the next 12 months will exceed its uses 1.2x or
more.
-- We believe the company has a sound relationship with its banks and
good access to the capital markets.
Valener has sources of approximately C$180 million, including approximately
C$25 million of FFO, and approximately C$155 million availability under its
C$200 million revolver that matures in 2016. Uses include expected capital
spending of more than C$140 million to finance its investments in GMLP and
Seigneurie de Beaupre wind projects in fiscal 2012.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Valener reflects the stable outlook on GMLP. We believe
that a negative rating action on GMLP would lead to one on Valener; however,
the reverse is not necessarily true. Furthermore, a negative rating action on
Valener would not necessarily flow through to GMLP. We view the integrated
relationship between GMLP and Valener as beneficial to the rating--any change
in this relationship, but not Valener's share ownership, would cause us to
reassess our rating on the company. We would lower the rating if we expected a
sustained decline in Valener's adjusted FFO-to-debt to below 23% from the 32%
we forecast in 2012. An upgrade is unlikely in our 18-24 month outlook period.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Investor-Owned
Utilities Industry, Nov. 26, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Rating Assigned
Valener Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/--