May 14 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+', the short-term ratings assigned to variable-rate demand preferred (VRDP) shares issued by three municipal closed-end funds managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc. (NFA) and subadvised by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC (NAM). The 'AAA' long-term ratings assigned to the VRDP shares are unaffected by this action. The affected securities are: Nuveen Municipal Advantage Fund, Inc. (NMA): --$296,800,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 1, due March 1, 2040. The liquidity provider is JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ('A+/F1'). Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund 4, Inc. (NPT): --$262,200,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 1, due March 1, 2040. The liquidity provider is JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ('A+/F1'). Nuveen Quality Income Municipal Fund, Inc. (NQU): --$388,400,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 1, due Dec. 1, 2040. The liquidity provider is JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ('A+/F1'). KEY RATING DRIVERS The short-term ratings assigned to the VRDP shares were downgraded following Fitch's downgrade of the short-term rating of the liquidity provider, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (JP Morgan, rated 'A+/F1'). The VRDP shares have a put feature pursuant to an unconditional purchase agreement provided by JP Morgan, and as such, the short-term ratings assigned to the VRDP shares are directly linked to the short-term creditworthiness of the liquidity provider. The long-term ratings assigned to the VRDP shares are not affected by this rating action, and remain unchanged at 'AAA'. The long-term ratings reflect the sufficiency of the asset coverage and the associated structural protections which require deleveraging in the event of asset coverage declines. RATINGS SENSITIVITY The ratings assigned to the VRDP shares may be sensitive to material changes in the leverage composition, portfolio credit quality, or market risk of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be lowered by Fitch. Certain terms of the funds' asset coverage tests are set in the fee agreement, which is renewed on a periodic basis. Changes to these terms that weaken the tests may have negative rating implications. The short-term ratings assigned to the VRDP shares may also be sensitive to changes in the financial condition of the liquidity provider. A downgrade of the liquidity provider to 'F2' would result in a downgrade of the short-term ratings of the VRDP shares to 'F2', absent other mitigants. A downgrade below 'F2', on the other hand, would not necessarily result in a downgrade of the short-term rating of the VRDP shares, given the acceleration features in the transaction that would result in a mandatory tender of the VRDP shares for remarketing, and if not successful, purchase by the liquidity provider. For additional information about Fitch rating guidelines applicable to debt and preferred stock issued by closed-end funds, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.