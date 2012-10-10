Oct 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Royal Bank of Scotland Group's
(RBSG) and The Royal Bank of Scotland Plc's (RBS) Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'A', Short-term IDRs at 'F1', Support Ratings at '1' and
Support Rating Floors (SRF) at 'A'. The Outlooks are Stable. The banks'
Viability Ratings (VR) have also been affirmed at 'bbb'. A full list of rating
actions is at the end of this comment.
The rating actions on RBSG and RBS were taken in conjunction with Fitch's Global
Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) periodic review. Fitch's outlook for the
sector is stable on balance. The positive rating drivers include improved
liquidity, funding, capitalization and more streamlined businesses, all partly
driven by regulation. Offsetting these positive drivers are substantial earnings
pressure, regulatory uncertainty and heightened legal and operational risk.
While these themes are also valid for RBSG, Fitch notes that the bank's
investment banking ambition is becoming more focused as the group continues its
restructuring, de-risking and downsizing. This should result in lower earnings
volatility and less tail risk over time. As this progresses and 'non-core'
assets reduce, the group's business, earnings and risk profile (and hence VR)
will increasingly be dominated by its core and strong franchises in retail,
commercial and corporate banking.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS, SRF, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
RBS's and RBSG's IDRs, senior debt, Support Ratings and SRFs have been affirmed
because Fitch believes the group's systemic importance to the UK still implies a
strong probability of support from the UK authorities if needed. Although on a
weakening trend, Fitch expects the UK authorities' propensity to support RBS to
remain high while the bank continues its restructuring, while UK and EU
regulatory and legislative measures designed to improve bank stability are
phased in and until measures designed to weaken the implicit support for banks,
at both a UK-specific and at an EU level, can be practically implemented.
These ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the
ability or propensity of the UK government to provide extraordinary support to
RBS/RBSG if needed.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
RBS's VR reflects its strong and profitable core UK retail and commercial
banking franchise, its sound liquidity and the significant progress which has
been made in improving the bank's overall risk profile, notably in deleveraging
the balance sheet, reducing reliance on wholesale unsecured funding and
embracing a stronger risk culture.
Nonetheless, it also considers the risks (mostly credit) associated with its
much reduced but still sizable 'non-core' assets, especially commercial real
estate and Irish portfolios, continuing weak overall profitability and residual
concentration risks on the asset side of the balance sheet. Political,
litigation and reputational risks also act as a constraint.
Fitch believes that RBSG is well positioned to pursue its strategic plan thanks
to its strong core retail and commercial franchises and strengthened governance
structures. Nonetheless, de-risking and de-leveraging, as well as building up
liquidity, have had a negative impact on margins. This has exacerbated the
pressure on profitability associated with the restructuring process. Bottom line
profitability remains weak, even if earnings in the 'core' bank - which will
become more visible as the non-core bank continues to wind down - are sound.
While capital ratios comfortably exceed regulatory requirements, capitalisation
needs to be considered in the context of residual concentration risks and a
relatively high level of uncovered non-performing loans (NPLs), which exposes
the bank to further falls in collateral values. A return to sustainable
profitability as the non-core operations continue to wind down is likely to be
the most positive development for the bank's capital flexibility and generation.
On balance, Fitch considers RBSG's VR to be capable of further improvement over
the medium-term. This would likely be driven by a further reduction in credit
and market risks and an improvement in profitability whilst maintaining the
group's strong franchise and liquidity profile.
Downside risk to the bank's VR would most likely be a consequence of adverse
external factors as an increase in risk appetite is improbable. It would be most
likely to arise due to a sharper and more drawn-out than anticipated
deterioration in the economic and operating environment and the ensuing asset
quality deterioration the bank would face. A particularly disruptive or
expensive and extended reputational or litigation event (the bank is likely to
be exposed to LIBOR-related fines and litigation) could also create downside
risks.
RBSG's VR and VR sensitivities are driven by the same considerations that
underpin the VR of its main banking subsidiary, RBS, as well as the absence of
any double leverage.
RATINGS DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED AND HYBRID DEBT
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by RBSG and by RBS, National
Westminster Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland NV are all notched down from the VRs
of RBSG or RBS in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary
considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in RBSG's or
RBS's VRs.
RATINGS DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES
Royal Bank of Scotland NV (RBS NV) is the former ABN Amro Bank legal entity,
much of whose business acquired by RBS is being transferred to RBS plc's balance
sheet. Its IDRs are aligned with those of RBS because of its high operational
integration and the extremely high likelihood it would be supported by RBS if
needed. Most of its UK and European business has been transferred or are in the
process of being transferred to the UK operations. Fitch believes it cannot be
meaningfully analysed on a standalone basis (it has no VR) and its IDRs are
sensitive to the same considerations that could affect RBS.
National Westminster Bank is a core subsidiary of RBS and, while a separate
legal entity, highly integrated with it operationally. Fitch believes it cannot
be meaningfully analysed on a standalone basis (it has no VR), that its overall
risk profile is indistinguishable from that of RBS and that it is hard to
countenance a default of one bank and not the other. Its IDRs are thus driven by
the same rating drivers and sensitivities as those of RBS.
Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited (RBSI) provides core offshore
banking operations. RBSI's IDRs are the same as those of its parent RBS,
reflecting its ownership, the alignment of risk management procedures and
operating platforms with RBS, and the close alignment of RBSI's activities with
those of the RBS Group's core UK bank. In Fitch's opinion there is an extremely
strong likelihood of support being provided by RBS to RBSI should it ever be
required. Its IDRs are thus driven by the same rating drivers and sensitivities
as those of RBS.
RATING IMPLICATIONS - LEGISLATIVE CHANGE
The UK government's Q212 White Paper proposal to ring-fence UK retail operations
could, depending on the shape of implementation, potentially have major
implications for legal entities' individual funding and risk profiles within the
group and create more rating differentiation between legal entities within the
group than is currently the case. Uncertainty over the ultimate implications and
how they will be addressed by the group means it is not yet something that Fitch
has directly factored into legal entity or debt class ratings. Ratings
implications could be positive or negative, dependent on legal entity
activities, size/scope of operation and risk profiles, the strength of
ring-fences, risk mitigation, group relationships and support etc.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
RBSG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper and short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Innovative Tier 1 and Preferred stock: affirmed at 'B+'
Other hybrids (USD1.2bn, US780097AH44; GBP200m XS0121856859; USD1bn US780097AE13
and USD300m US7800978790): affirmed at 'BB-'
RBS
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper and short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Guaranteed senior long-term debt: affirmed at 'AAA'
Subordinated Lower Tier 2 debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated Upper Tier 2 debt affirmed at 'BB'
EUR1bn Dated Subordinated Debt, XS0201065496 affirmed at 'BB+'
RBS NV
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
RBSI
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
National Westminster Bank plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Subordinated Lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BB'
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies