Oct 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Societe Generale's (SG)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Negative Outlook and
Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed the Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a-', Support Rating Floor at 'A+' and Support Rating at '1'. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
SG's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor continue
to reflect potential support from France ('AAA'/Negative), if required. The
Negative Outlook on SG's Long-term IDR reflects that on France's Long-term IDR.
This rating action on SG was taken in conjunction with Fitch's Global Trading
and Universal Bank (GTUB) periodic review. Fitch's outlook for the industry is
stable on balance. The positive rating drivers include improved liquidity,
funding, capitalization and more streamlined businesses, all partly driven by
regulation. Offsetting these positive drivers are substantial earnings pressure,
regulatory uncertainty and heightened legal and operational risk.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SG's Long- and Short-term Term IDRs are driven by potential support and the
Long-term IDR is at the same level as its Support Rating Floor. The Long- and
Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to a
decrease in France's ability (as measured by its rating) and willingness to
support SG. A downgrade of France's Long-term IDR by one notch (to 'AA+') would
lead to a downgrade of SG's Support Rating Floor and Long-term IDRs to 'A' and
Short-term IDR to 'F1'. The ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions around the availability of sovereign support for the bank. In this
context, Fitch is paying close attention to on-going policy discussions around
bank support and 'bail in', especially in Europe. An upgrade of SG's IDRs is
unlikely given Fitch's expectation of diminishing sovereign support for banks
generally in Europe and globally.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
SG's VR reflects its franchise in retail banking and corporate and investment
banking (CIB), notably in equities, and its focus on strengthening its balance
sheet in terms of both liquidity and capital. However, the VR also considers the
bank's volatile and currently mediocre profitability as well as its dependence
on capital markets activity, where it has a second-tier ranking in fixed-income
products. The VR is negatively affected by exposure through commercial bank
subsidiaries in CEE/Russia, which are showing disappointing results. Further
negative VR drivers include a high gross impaired loans ratio, low - albeit
improving - capitalisation given SG's business mix and a lower quality liquidity
buffer than those at other GTUBs.
The bank's VR could be downgraded if it does not generate higher returns in
CEE/Russia, does not continue to strengthen capital ratios and/or does not
increase its stock of high quality liquid assets. Moreover, higher risk in its
CIB or international retail banking businesses could lead to negative rating
pressure. Fitch does not expect to upgrade SG's VR in the near term.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by SG and SG Capital Trust III
are all notched down from SG's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in SG's VR.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
The Long-and Short-term IDRs and Support Rating of SG's French subsidiary,
Societe Generale SFH, is based on an extremely high probability of support from
SG if needed and are therefore sensitive to changes in SG's IDRs. The ratings of
this subsidiary could also be sensitive to changes in its strategic importance
to the rest of the group.
Societe Generale Acceptance N.V., SG Option Europe and SG Structured Products
Inc. are wholly owned financing subsidiaries of SG whose debt ratings are
aligned with that of SG based on an extremely high probability of support if
required and whose ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a
change in SG's IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Societe Generale
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Lower Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Hybrid capital instruments: affirmed at 'BB+'
Societe Generale SFH
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Mortgage Covered Bonds: 'AAA' Unaffected
Societe Generale Acceptance N.V.
Market-linked guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Senior notes: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'
Senior guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A+'
SG Option Europe
Market-linked guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Senior notes: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'
SG Capital Trust III
Preferred stock: affirmed at 'BB+'
SG Structured Products Inc.
Senior notes: affirmed at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alain Branchey
Senior Director
+33 (0) 1 44 29 91 41
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau,
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 (0) 1 44 29 91 31
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1075Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis
Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries.
